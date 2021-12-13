2500LS Shows Off What It Means To Be Considered a Luxury Pontoon Boat

If you've never heard of Ranger Boats (RB), it just means you don't spend much time out on lakes or coastlines. Not to worry, by the end of this article, you'll be well acquainted with RB and know if you'll want to give them a call or not.
The year is 1968, and in Flippin, Arkansas, six boats were built under the direction of Forrest and Nina Wood. Fast forward to 53 years later, today, and this crew has grown to offer a boat for about every type of fishing possible. They also have a recreational lineup, and it's from here we've picked out the "luxury pontoon" I mentioned earlier.
2500LS is the only luxury pontoon that RB offers from their vast lineup, and frankly, there's no need for another; this sucker is packed with goodies. To make things clear, the starting price for this puppy is 102,545 USD (91,037 EUR at current exchange rates). Starting to get the idea?
As it stands, RB considers this beauty their flagship pontoon. LS is packed with features and goodies aimed at luxury, relaxation, and comfort to achieve this standing. Best of all, there's room for 14 people. Imagine the weekend getaways you and your friends can embark upon.
With a length of 27.4 ft (8.35 m) and a deck width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), there's room for seating, storage spaces, bars, and a few more I'll get to shortly. The only features missing are a galley, bathroom, and bedroom. With a dry weight of 3,392 lbs (1,538 kg) and a cargo limit, including motors and guests, of 3,000 lbs (1,361 kg), you can tow this puppy behind a solid truck.
I won't be going into detail about any other structural or safety features, but rather, tell you all about things like pillow-top seating with "ultra-premium upholstery" ready for soggy bottoms, color-changing speaker housings, and drink holders. Wait till you see the helm.
At the rear of LS, a beach deck spans the width of the boat and allows you to set up rigging for wakeboarding or anything else you've got in mind, while a massive rear-facing lounge is ready to help you keep an eye on the action.
Towards the front of LS, the starboard side features the helm. If you're the lucky owner of this craft, you'll have access to a sport steering wheel, perfect for the car lover in you. A Medallion Viper II touchscreen is there too and controls everything from lighting to the sound system and displays engine parameters. Did I mention there's a rearview camera? Storage options for the captain are endless here too.
Power and USB outlets, underwater lighting, a cranking battery, a house battery, and LED lighting make the deck and LS easily navigable after sunset.
I'm sorry to announce to you that RB makes no mention of the top speed you can achieve in LS, but they do mention you have two motor options to choose from, a 300-liter or 350-liter Mercury Verado. I wonder if I can put on something bigger? The larger motor will also affect your end price, and so will any options you opt for.
Since winter is upon us, there's really no better time to start planning next summer's fun, and 2500LS looks like a vessel to consider for said fun. Better have been a good kid to get this.
