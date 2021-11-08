Pure Watercraft Rides the Clean Energy Wave With a $16K State-of-the-Art Electric Outboard

In order to convince more of those who enjoy spending time on the water to switch to zero-emissions, electric motors, a Seattle-based company has taken its electric outboard to the next level, making it lighter without sacrificing power and efficiency.
Pure Watercraft, a company that’s been specializing in electric maritime propulsion for almost a decade, wants to make waves with an upgraded electric outboard. The most striking feature of the new product is its small size and streamlined design. According to the manufacturer, the size was “dramatically reduced,” the gear set design was improved, and the outboard is now also more durable, thanks to the “direct passive cooling of the gear set in the water."
The 112 lbs (51 kg) 25 kW electric motor is not only emissions-free and maintenance-free, but it delivers the equivalent of 50 HP. Whether for a pontoon ride or a day of fishing, this motor is powerful enough, and also comfortably silent. The motor comes with one or more 8.8 kWh battery packs, which, according to Pure Watercraft, deliver the most energy per pound of any battery pack in this sector.
The fully-integrated throttle constantly monitors the system's performance and is also Bluetooth-enabled for automatic updates. Additionally, the custom cable system is based on a simply plug-and-play design and can deliver high or low voltage power. The mobile charger can connect to 120V or 240V outlets and is designed for fast recharging (90 minutes). For convenient charging, it can be kept on board, on the dock, or in any storage area.
Last but not least, the Pure Watercraft mobile app allows the boat owner to connect to the outboard system via Bluetooth. This gives him access not only to the charging status and system settings, but also to interesting statistics based on past trips (including energy usage and top speed), as well as trip maps.
This fresh outboard system that can replace a gas outboard of up to 50 HP on any boat, is available for orders, with a $16,500 price tag, including the batteries, charger, throttle, cables, and a standard prop.
