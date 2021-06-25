Take a Full Tour of the New Nepallo, the Only Pontoon Boat With A Suzuki Engine

You know what’s perfect for a fishing trip this summer? A reliable and spacious pontoon boat. And what’s even better than a pontoon boat is one that’s powered by a mighty Suzuki engine. Don’t be selfish, share it with your friends – this baby is just the thing for summer boat parties.
For the first time, Suzuki Marine USA (the outboard motor distributor of Suzuki in the U.S.) will be supplying the motor for an all-new private boat brand developed by Camping World, one of the largest American outdoor retailers. Called Nepallo, this Suzuki-powered pontoon will soon be available at certain Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors locations.
First of all, what’s so great about a pontoon boat? These flat, rectangular boats offer a lot more room for movement, which makes them great for parties, family trips or fishing trips. You can stack a lot of things on their deck, like larger tables, sound systems or fishing equipment.
They’re extremely buoyant and you can usually recognize them by the floating devices on their underside, which are airtight and hollow, for enhanced floating.
Nepallo will be launched as an extensive line, with models ranging from 18 to 24 feet (5 to 7.4 meters), and powered by Suzuki engines, starting from 40 horsepower, up to 140 – which means that everyone can find the perfect fit for their needs.
The hull be manufactured by another big player in the outdoor industry, boat manufacturer Forest River, and the beautiful seats are not just comfortable, but also practical, each providing extra storage room.
One of Nepallo’s features that stand out is the clean design, with a blue and light gray color scheme. And that captain’s chair looks really comfortable, especially when you can just lay it back and enjoy the scenery. But the greatest asset is the Suzuki engine, one of the best in the world, which will be powering exclusively the Nepallo pontoons.
As an entry-level pontoon boat, the Suzuki-powered Nepallo will most likely be more affordable, so watch out for it hitting the Camping World locations soon.
