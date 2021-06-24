With a Name Like Retreat, You Know Exactly What This Pontoon Boat Can Offer

The title really does say it all. With a name like Retreat 230 WT, you know darn well what to expect from this vessel. The 230 is part of Lowe Boats' “Premium Style” pontoon family, so it’s packed with a ton of features and goodies to really take water-loving adventure to the next step. Best of all, it’s completely customizable.
Now, the 230 is a pontoon, thus offering a large platform to accommodate guests and even throw a party. But, with the possibility to equip it with a 250-hp motor and gear made to shape the boat’s wake, you can start to understand that this craft is created for a bit more than just lounging and eating under the sun. No, the 230 is suitable for a wide range of activities like fishing, wakeboarding, waterskiing, or just the pleasure of speed.
As it stands, the 230 comes in with a length of 23.6 feet (7.19 meters) and includes a beam of 8.5 feet (2.59 meters), though only 23 feet (7.01 meters) of deck length is available. Nonetheless, that’s quite the amount of space for you and another 12 guests. Yes, 13 people can fit aboard the 230, depending on the motor option you chose.
make it to land and be able to repair it.
However, what makes the 230 attractive are the amenities, comfort, and even adventure it can bring to your life. The features I'm about to run through are all standard. Obviously, when you go through the process of creating your own watercraft, some amenities and features can be replaced by bigger and more fitting options.
I’m not going to mention the deluxe chrome steering wheel and raised fiberglass console or switch panel, but the 9-foot (2.74-meter) Bimini top and custom plexiglass table with drink holders deserve a mention. How about a reclining and adjustable helm seat with a swivel and sliding function? A dual aft walk-thru (WT) chaise lounges with plush seating and vinyl wrapped seat bases? No? Hmm. How about four 50-watt speakers and options for an even larger sound system?
One thing worth noting about the 230 is the amount of storage space available. Think of it this way: nearly every seat, headrest, and even helm station include some space where you can store anything from your lunch to beach balls, life jackets, fishing poles, and any other gear you deem water worthy.
smoother ride.
To get an idea of what to expect, we took a standard 230 and fitted it with all the goodies you could want, including the biggest 250-hp motor, biggest sound system, the smoothest ride, and even a ski tow and trailer, not to mention power steering, and a few other goodies. In total, the bill was $75,913 for a vessel that looks like a whole lot of fun. Oh, and you can pay for it in monthly installments. For the vessel we chose, $735.82 a month is the rate we’d pay.
If you’re looking to spend this summer doing things a bit differently, the Retreat 230 WT seems like a fun-filled option to consider. Even if you don’t end up using it for wakeboarding, jet skiing, or fishing, you’ll still have all your friends with you for a cold one.
Now, the 230 is a pontoon, thus offering a large platform to accommodate guests and even throw a party. But, with the possibility to equip it with a 250-hp motor and gear made to shape the boat’s wake, you can start to understand that this craft is created for a bit more than just lounging and eating under the sun. No, the 230 is suitable for a wide range of activities like fishing, wakeboarding, waterskiing, or just the pleasure of speed.
As it stands, the 230 comes in with a length of 23.6 feet (7.19 meters) and includes a beam of 8.5 feet (2.59 meters), though only 23 feet (7.01 meters) of deck length is available. Nonetheless, that’s quite the amount of space for you and another 12 guests. Yes, 13 people can fit aboard the 230, depending on the motor option you chose.
make it to land and be able to repair it.
However, what makes the 230 attractive are the amenities, comfort, and even adventure it can bring to your life. The features I'm about to run through are all standard. Obviously, when you go through the process of creating your own watercraft, some amenities and features can be replaced by bigger and more fitting options.
I’m not going to mention the deluxe chrome steering wheel and raised fiberglass console or switch panel, but the 9-foot (2.74-meter) Bimini top and custom plexiglass table with drink holders deserve a mention. How about a reclining and adjustable helm seat with a swivel and sliding function? A dual aft walk-thru (WT) chaise lounges with plush seating and vinyl wrapped seat bases? No? Hmm. How about four 50-watt speakers and options for an even larger sound system?
One thing worth noting about the 230 is the amount of storage space available. Think of it this way: nearly every seat, headrest, and even helm station include some space where you can store anything from your lunch to beach balls, life jackets, fishing poles, and any other gear you deem water worthy.
smoother ride.
To get an idea of what to expect, we took a standard 230 and fitted it with all the goodies you could want, including the biggest 250-hp motor, biggest sound system, the smoothest ride, and even a ski tow and trailer, not to mention power steering, and a few other goodies. In total, the bill was $75,913 for a vessel that looks like a whole lot of fun. Oh, and you can pay for it in monthly installments. For the vessel we chose, $735.82 a month is the rate we’d pay.
If you’re looking to spend this summer doing things a bit differently, the Retreat 230 WT seems like a fun-filled option to consider. Even if you don’t end up using it for wakeboarding, jet skiing, or fishing, you’ll still have all your friends with you for a cold one.