A New Passenger Ferry Celebrating the Isle of Man Heritage Is Coming to Life

A new ferry will be carrying passengers, vehicles, and cargo in the Isle of Man area, to and from Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin. The future ferry is being built at a shipyard in South Korea, where a beautiful ceremony that was recently held, marked the beginning of the construction.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company claims the title of the oldest continually-operating passenger shipping company in the world. A couple of years ago, it decided to replace its current ferry, the Ben-my-Chree, with a new one. Called Manxman, the new vessel will have enough room for 949 passengers, plus 495 square meters (5,328 square feet) of extra space for vehicles and other types of cargo.
The name of the new vessel was revealed in 2020, as a result of over 7,500 people submitting their favorite from the shortlisted picks. King Orry was among them, but Manxman eventually won. Customers were also involved in the design process, and they got to submit their preferences for the future onboard services.
These included additional room for those traveling with pets, a children’s area that’s adapted for a wider range of ages, more charging points for devices, and more variety when it comes to food and drink options. All of these, and more, will be revealed as the new onboard services, once the vessel is ready to launch.
Those who are passionate about ship building know that the keel-laying ceremony is one of the most beautiful and exciting parts. The ceremony that marked the birth of Manxman took place right on Christmas Eve, at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea. A centuries-old tradition says that a coin has to be placed under the keel, to bring good luck to the captain and crew, on board the new ship.
The coin that was placed under Maxman’s keel is not an ordinary one. An Isle of Man coin issued in 1979, and depicting a ship, was handed over to the Chairman of Isle of Man Steam Packet Company by Treasury Minister David Ashford MHK, and Bill Henderson MLC, Department Member with responsibility for coins and currency.
The new ferry, which is set to enter service by 2023, will also have a curated artwork collection on permanent display. The special collection will emphasize and celebrate the great maritime heritage of this unique island.
