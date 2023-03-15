It is funny how things connect. I was writing a text about how Tesla deals with safety issues compared to other carmakers when something pretty representative emerged. While defending against a class action, the EV maker admitted the Model S’s door handles had a project issue but tried to dismiss the case with a ridiculous claim. It said its warranty covers manufacturing issues, not design defects. Unlike what Elon Musk once said, when Tesla recognizes an error, it tries to dodge responsibility.

47 photos Photo: Morten Haagensen/Creative Commons