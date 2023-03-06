Certain Tesla Model Ys May Feature Loose Bolts, Recalled Issued for 3,470 Vehicles

In series production since January 2020, the Model Y prepares for a big update dubbed Project Juniper. Even though said refresh is expected to enter production in October 2024 for MY25, Tesla still has plenty of quality-related issues to sort out with the outgoing Model Y.
The Texas-based automaker became aware of loose bolts in the second-row seat back frames on December 10th last year. An operator at the Fremont, California manufacturing facility discovered an insufficiently torqued bolt in a newly built Model Y, prompting Tesla to contain and inspect Model Ys at the Fremont plant.
The world’s most successful electric vehicle manufacturer also conducted a CAE analysis of the condition, determining an increased risk of injury for occupants seated in the second-row seats. Belt system loads go through the lower seat frame, and if the bolts that secure the frame to the seat backs aren’t torqued to the right specification, the seatbelt won’t perform as intended in the event of a crash. Rather than Tesla, the blame for this problem falls squarely on the supplier.
Auburn Hills-based Faurecia of Michigan is the supplier in question, as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including the report attached below. Tesla notes that one or more bolts may not have been torqued properly, blaming the supplier’s quality control for this condition. Given that suppliers cut corners in order to maximize profits, Tesla may want to tighten the leash on its suppliers in addition to improving its shockingly abysmal quality control.
Faurecia reportedly implemented new process controls in December 2022, and the supplier has also reportedly improved training and supervision to ensure that second-row seat bolts are torqued accordingly. Tesla recalled no fewer than 3,470 units of the 2022 to 2023 model year Model Y to inspect and retorque said bolts if needed.
Affected vehicles were manufactured between May 23rd, 2022 and February 5th, 2023. Tesla didn’t specify which VINs are affected, nor did the Texas-based automaker mention which variants of the Model Y are suspected to feature loose bolts. Tesla stores and service centers have already been informed of this recall, whereas affected owners will receive mailed notifications on April 25th.
The fourth best-selling vehicle in the world by units sold and the best-selling vehicle by revenue, the Model Y is listed on Tesla’s website at $54,990 sans taxes and potential savings. Customers are presented with two specifications, namely the dual-motor Long Range and $4,000 more expensive Performance. The go-faster variant is exclusively offered with five seats, but Long Range customers are given the choice of seven seats.
It's not a cheap option at $4k, and third-row legroom is pretty bad given the Model Y’s footprint. Enhanced Autopilot is even more expensive at $6k as per the build & price tool, whereas the deceivingly named Full Self-Driving Capability feature is priced at a princely $15k.
