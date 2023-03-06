Tesla Model S Plaid Wagon Could Digitally Outrun Any Pursuer, Especially the RS 6

Owing to the high popularity of everything crossover, SUV, or truck-related, some sectors of the automotive industry are either almost extinct, close to dying, or on the endangered species list, especially in America.
Minivans, with a few notable exceptions from Asian carmakers, have almost retired to the plains of car Valhalla after not-so-valiantly fighting for the right to remain the banter of soccer mom and hockey dad jokes. Sedans are also losing ground if you ask the Detroit Three, but they sure are not going down without a final all-out battle. And station wagons have dropped out of favor as the go-to grocery aids since the rise of the ubiquitous crossover SUV, of course.
But there are still a few strongholds, even in the United States. For example, if you want to combine the mall trip with weekend track action there is a very subtle yet cool option in the form of the 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant. It is a station wagon that kicks off with an MSRP of $121,900 but makes up for that with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo TFSI V8, 591 horsepower, and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 3.5 seconds! Alas, for some, it will not do – and not because it is a stunning Audi (one of the few that strikes odd in that department) or due to its performance, but rather the fact that it lives and breathes ICE.
Yes, the EV revolution is upon us, in case some of you have not noticed, and maybe it’s time to start living a sustainable lifestyle even when duking it out at the local racetrack. Luckily, in America, there is a quick workaround – to the tune of 1,020 EV ponies, thanks to the flagship Tesla Model S limousine. But what if you really wanted all that might with zero emissions plus a practical station wagon body? Well, I am afraid that you are out of luck, at least in the real world. Across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, meanwhile, anything is possible, of course.
So, here is the virtual automotive artist tucked behind the j.b.cars social media label, who has another cool CGI idea - envision an unannounced and unreleased Tesla station wagon based on the iconic-turning Model S five-door liftback sedan. Naturally, the imagined Tesla Model S ‘Wagon’ feels a lot like many other station wagons, especially those originating from the Old Continent, which is probably why fans of the pixel master’s social media reel raced to have smooth Volvo V60 or Jaguar XF thoughts.
But, in the end, this is all wishful thinking, of course – and that is quite sad, indeed. Especially since the less-than-aggressive design would probably mix quite well with a hidden monster of a 1,020-hp Plaid nature, right?
