Virtually Compact Cadillac Crossover EV Feels Ready to Battle the Tesla Model Y

The American luxury automaker has been keeping it tight on all fronts – both ICE and EV – with recent models such as the Escalade-V high-performance SUV, refreshed XT4, or the zero-emission Lyriq and Celestiq siblings.
And they should look into further expansion of their current roster, frankly, as competitors are not keeping their engines idle. Just recently, BMW unveiled a quadrant of refreshed options, the 2024 X5 and X6 mid-size crossover SUVs, including in flagship high-performance X5 M and X6 M Competition form. Mercedes is also keen on expanding its EQ range into every segment, and even doubling down on options like the EQE plus EQS sedan and SUV series, as well as the upcoming new EQC crossover that might get its novel EQC sedan counterpart, as well, as seen in the second video embedded below.
Audi could be treated as a lesser foe, but its e-tron models should never be taken lightly and even local brands are now chipping away at Caddy’s market share. Those would be Tesla and Lucid when thinking about big EV sedans. Actually, the former is way ahead of Caddy’s fresh Lyriq and Celestiq duo, given the Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y options. As such, no wonder that the rumor mill is hard at work trying to spin new whispers on the world wide web about the potentially incoming fresh EV reinforcements for Cadillac.
And what could arrive after the flagship Celestiq sedan and mid-size Lyriq battery crossover SUV other than another CUV? The more compact offering would be even more affordable than the $58,590 high-rider sibling, making it a potentially better rival for Tesla’s Model Y, which currently starts at $54,990 for the dual-motor AWD Long Range and at $58,990 for the Performance version. Seriously undercutting its MSRP would be great news for Caddy enthusiasts, especially since the rumors point to BEV3 platform usage and a potential group relationship with the upcoming 2024 Chevy Blazer EV.
As for the styling, the latest making-of video from the TopElectricSUV channel on YouTube feels ready to mix and match the Lyriq and Celestiq into a novel, more compact Caddy EV crossover SUV that only needs a couple of neat hues to stand out in the segment crowd. This, by the way, also includes the Audi Q4 e-tron or fresh Lexus RZ, not just the ubiquitously popular Tesla Model Y. Set to be smaller than a Lyriq and be powered by single or dual electric motor options, the imagined Caddy CUV will probably not arrive until the end of the year as General Motors still needs to focus on a lot of different other EV introductions.
Frankly, Caddy might need to wait its turn as GM finally launches on the market the likes of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer EVs (including in zero-emissions SS form), as well as the GMC Hummer EV SUV, Chevy Silverado, and GMC Sierra EVs, and possibly more. But when it does come, Caddy might strike the right EV chord not just with American customers, but also send it over to China to gain more traction in a major market for sustainably powered vehicles.
