Dodge x Bugatti SRT Chiron Hellcat Virtually Challenges Our Understanding of V8 Muscle

Interestingly, although one might think that Bugatti and Dodge have absolutely nothing in common, the fresh reality of the EV revolution might see it otherwise.
Bugatti, which has been around for almost 115 years already, is that exotic French supercar manufacturer with a legendary history and bonkers contemporary hypercar prowess of the Veyron and Chiron variety. However, now Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is a different kind of subsidiary as its new parent company is called Bugatti Rimac. And the latter addition, as we already know it, has EV significance moving forward.
Dodge, on the other hand, is part of the multinational conglomerate founded in 2021 after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group merged to form Stellantis N.V. Although it is just one of 16 brands, the American automaker is also the tip of the spear for when it comes to North American high-performance EV ambitions for the automotive behemoth. So, you see, in the real world, there is a linchpin – aka their upcoming strategy to conquer the EV hearts of sustainable-focused, exotic car-loving customers.
But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, no such worries as global pollution are coming across the hearts and minds of pixel masters. Instead, they would very much like to see unholy unions between these brands and their siblings. For example, the AI art/digital car creator tucked behind the cover of the flybyartist moniker on social media recently decided that, if Bugatti and Chrysler merged a long time ago, we could dwell around town in retro-futuristic creations stemming from Artificial Intelligence CGI passion.
And there were quirky options to choose from, including a spicy (or is it spikey?) limousine, a tough SUV that looked ready for a dystopian future, as well as a couple of sports cars that had more Chiron or muscle car DNA than anything else. Anyway, we presume the latter, a mix of Bugatti styling and what looked more like a Charger or Challenger, rather than a Chrysler, sparked something in the dreams of a fellow CGI expert.
As such, Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, who is simply titled andras.s.veres on social media, decided to ‘steal’ the digital mashup idea (with proper credits for the inspiration source, of course). And he converted it into a Dodge x Bugatti collaboration to portray the vision of a virtual “body kit for your muscle car to turn it into a hypercar.”
Here, the Chiron and Challenger styling is more obvious – and it certainly challenges (pun intended) our potential understanding of V8 muscle cars… when transformed into W16 wannabees, that is. Anyway, this is just wishful thinking – but in the world of crazy engine swaps, it would be quite bonkers to imagine that a hulking supercharged Hellcat is not enough anymore, right?
