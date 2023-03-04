Digitally Modded Corvette Z06 and 911 GT3 Meeting Is Missing a Ferrari to Be Complete

What do a Chevy Corvette Z06 and a Porsche 911 GT3 have in common? Traditionally, only the fact that they are both high-performance, motorsports homologation vehicles, frankly.
But today, the times have changed, and quite dramatically. And I am not talking in general but specifically about the automotive industry and the way General Motors dared to allow Team Corvette to directly rival exotic Old Continent sports and supercars with a singular, bolder-than-ever move. That would be the C8’s reinvention as a rear mid-engine RWD (and now also eAWD, thanks to E-Ray) hero.
As opposed to the other seven prior generations, which were all of the front-engine RWD variety, the latest Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray Corvettes are now rocking the two-door Targa top and retractable hardtop convertible bodies with the engine placed behind the two seats, instead of squarely in front of them. And Chevy enthusiasts have been in awe ever since production kicked off a little over three years ago.
Now, already, the Corvette has three model versions under its belt – but of course, the world of high-performance sports cars only has eyes for the record-breaking 670-hp 5.5-liter FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) dry-sump V8 monster of a Z06. It is already heralded as the best sports car America has ever made, and of course, most reviewers would love to pit it against the best of the best from Europe – such as Porsche’s GT3 and Ferrari’s 458, for example.
Well, Top Gear recently did exactly that, and we have proof in the second video feature embedded below. But this time around we are not going to talk about the Italian sports car at all and instead solely focus on the C8 Z06 and 992-series GT3. And we are going to do it with a little help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Not because we are lazy, though, but rather since Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, has decided to get both our Porsche and Chevy hopes up high in the CGI stratosphere of feistiness.
Most importantly, although from a distance this looks just like a simpler C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 versus Porsche 911 GT3 meeting where the most notorious absentee is the Italian Prancing Horse, moving closely, one will see that some things are amiss. And this is all because ‘America’s sports car’ and Germany’s GT3 finest are not stock. Not at all! Instead, the pixel master has infused them with lots and lots of trick-or-treat details that make them a lot more enticing – at least visually – than their real-world counterparts. Unfortunately, they are but a pipe dream, and the wishful thinking process will not make way for a potential tuning build. Oh, well, it is what it is, in the cool CGI end.
