Ford Recalls Just 18 Electric F-150 Lightning Trucks Over Battery Fire Risks, It's a Joke

After an F-150 Lightning was consumed by fire in a holding lot while awaiting a final quality control check, Ford decided to halt production and shipments of the truck. The Blue Oval said the vehicles already delivered to customers or dealers were not affected, but it was wrong. Ford is now recalling 18 F-150 Lightning trucks because they might have been built with the faulty battery cells that caused the February fire.

8 photos Photo: Ford | Edited