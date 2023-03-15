Volkswagen Unveils ID. 2all Concept, Previewing a Truly Affordable Compact EV

Volkswagen has steadily expanded its ID. range of electric vehicles, but it lacked a truly affordable car. The ID. 2all concept previews such a popular EV, and Volkswagen claims it would sell for under 25,000 euros ($26,400).
Volkswagen really means "people's car" in German, although that is not so obvious today when the German brand is far from affordable. Volkswagen PR was offended when, a few years ago, I called the Passat "the people's car" in an article. The German carmaker appears to have touched down again and wants to reconnect with its roots. At least, that's what it tries to convince us with the ID. 2all concept.
The presentation started, bizarrely, with claims about "impressive software," which would make Volkswagen a "loved brand again." This reminds us and the rest of the audience of Volkswagen's software problems that plagued its ID. range. However disappointing this part of the presentation was, the ID. 2all concept was actually a nice surprise.
The study blends Golf design with Polo cues, a marked departure from the "Pixar" face of the ID.3. It's not groundbreaking in any way but rather boring in the classic Volkswagen fashion. It's not half bad, either. It just doesn't look like the designers worked very hard. Considering that the ID. 2all was probably penned in a hurry after the ID.Life was deemed unsuitable for primetime, it's understandable.
Andreas Mindt, Head of Design at Volkswagen, says the ID. 2all marks the debut of a new design language based on three pillars: stability, likeability, and enthusiasm. I'm not sure what enthusiasm means for Germans, but the ID. 2all doesn't look like its designers were enthusiastic about their job. Good thing the concept scores better in the likeability department. And with a price starting at under 25,000 euros, the production version should at least become interesting.
The ID. 2all previews a future sub-compact car with the exterior size of the Polo, at no more than 4.05 meters (159.4 inches) long. The German carmaker claims the ID. 2all will be much bigger on the inside, as big as the Golf, in fact. The trunk can swallow between 490 and 1,330 liters (17-47 cu-ft) of cargo, which is, impressively, more than the Golf can brag about.
The cabin looks neat, with one small screen behind the steering wheel as a virtual instrument panel and a big center display controlling most of the car's functions. Volkswagen emphasizes the classic volume control and separate air conditioning controls, two features that customers lacked in the ID.3 and ID.4. The materials on the dashboard look rather cheap, but they are hopefully long-lasting.
The ID. 2all will be front-wheel drive, and Volkswagen says this qualifies it as a great first car for teenagers. The electric drive is particularly efficient, thanks to a 166 kW/223 hp electric motor on the front axle. Volkswagen doesn't state the battery capacity but claims a maximum range of around 450 km (280 miles) under the more optimistic WLTP cycle. The ID. 2all is no slouch, accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 160 kph (99 mph).
The production version of the ID. 2all will be based on the upcoming MEB Entry platform, the first offering front-wheel drive in the MEB family. Volkswagen doesn't tell when it will get into the market, but only that the compact EV will be one of the ten new electric models that Volkswagen will launch by 2026.
