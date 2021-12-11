Watch Out Airstream and Winnebago! Safari Condo's F2414 Is Coming In Hot

Ladies and gentlemen, the travel trailer before you is known as the Alto F2414, a towable home that's set to give good ol' Winnebago and Airstream a solid run for their money.
The minds behind F2414 are none other than Safari Condo. Ever heard of them? Eh, they're a Canadian team that's been on the market for a few years now. Time in which they've grown to develop trailers like the F2414. We've featured one other trailer from this crew, the R1723, a teardrop trailer with a popup roof. Yes, it does look rather weird.
As for the F2414, this trailer is anything but weird. For starters, Safari Condo uses aluminum and composite materials to put this towable together. This means that the elements will have a tough time breaking down the construction. Best of all, the heavy use of composites means you're looking at a travel trailer with a length of 24 feet (7.3 meters) that comes in with a weight of 2,947 lbs (1,336 kg). Did I mention it can sleep up to six guests?
Like most other trailers, the level of features and options is incredibly vast, so I'll do my best to highlight the essential elements. The galvanized steel axle with independent Flexiride suspension, 15-inch aluminum wheels with radial tires, and electric brakes is just the beginning. However, those are just a couple of features found outside. Inside, F2414 is a whole different story.
At the front of the camper, guests will find a dinette where six guests can all sit and have a meal. Come bedtime, this area converts into a large queen bed. One other sleeping space is found at the rear of F2414 in the form of a U-shaped lounge. Once it's to rest, this space transforms into a king bed. If you need more sleeping space, an option for a drop-down bed above the king can be installed.
To make sure all six folks are well-fed and clean, this towable also features an extensive kitchen with residential-sized appliances and enough overhead storage that make the interior look like the inside of an airplane cabin. For keeping clean, a bathroom setup that resembles those found in some homes is sure to be what the doctor ordered. Best of all, the shower is separate from the toilet room and sink.
With 100 liters (26.4 gallons) of freshwater, a 12-volt water pump, and a Combi Eco Plus space and water heater, you should be set for a solid extended weekend if traveling at full capacity. If you're traveling as a couple, I bet you can stretch your adventure up to a week.
Sure, there are tons of other features like a canopy, exterior access panels for storage, exterior showerhead, and much more. But then you've got the fact that you can customize your F2414 however you like, as long as you've got the cash and everything is within structural and functioning limits.
Let's say you've fallen in love with this travel trailer. If that's the case, you won't have to go to Canada to get an F2414. You can call Safari Condo and get yours direct, without a middleman, a feature that seems available only to U.S. residents. Think about that for a minute or two.
