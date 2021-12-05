The Crystal River All-Terrain Travel Trailer Boasts $100K Mobile Lifestyle

What you'll be looking at today is a nearly indestructible travel trailer meant to not only handle all your off-grid needs and wants but to do so with style, comfort, and capabilities.
The trailer before you is known as the Crystal River travel trailer from none other than Lotus Caravans, an Australian team that's been going strong for 17 years now. Considering how cut-throat this industry can be, there's got to be something they're doing right. Well, the Crystal River is one way to find out.
Just to kick things off, Lotus doesn't list a base price on their website, but dealerships are offering 2021 models upwards of 140,000 AUD or more, which equates to roughly 98,100 USD (at current exchange rates). That's within the price range of trailers like Airstream, Knaus, and Winnebago, but a tad different from those brands, to say the least.
I mentioned that Lotus is an Australian brand and that alone should give you some insight as to how Crystal River will perform on your off-grid adventures. For example, the chassis for this sucker is set upon a truss chassis built by G&S Chassis, an off-road chassis builder with a history dating back to 1975.
The exterior has seen its fair share of work too. After all, Australia is one unforgiving landscape. Checker-plate armor, marine-grade composite panels, and plenty of storage bays make up the exterior. Stone guards, mud flaps, tinted windows, and an entertainment pack, are also standard. Not to mention awnings. While there's no mention of any insulation, you can ensure the interior is suitable for living outdoors.
As for the interior, when I first laid eyes upon it, I started to understand why these trailers have such a high asking price. Luckily for us, only one floorplan is available, so following along should be easy enough.
One system Lotus took great care in covering is electrical. A Redarc battery management system controls a 50-amp solar charger, 200-amp-hour Enerdrive power, 2,600-watt inverter, and 510 watts of solar power is right there from the start. Countless LED lights, external power points, and USB ports are found too.
plenty of overhead storage is there to store your goods.
As for the bedroom and bathroom of this towable, just have a look in the gallery to get a taste of how some Aussie Landers do off-grid life. A separate shower cubicle, ceramic toilet, and vanity look like they belong on a yacht. For water needs, two 95-liter (25.1-gallon) tanks supply endless on-demand hot water. For sleeping, the bedroom features a large walk-around bed with storage underneath and overhead, closets, and even room for nightstands.
If you happen to get bored while roaming around the great outdoors, Lotus made sure to have you covered with a Fusion Apollo 770 sound system that includes speakers in the bedroom and lounge, sound panel, and connectivity to just about anything on the market. Two Samsung TVs are also included to keep you busy. Or you can just do some chores and prepare a load of clothes for your washing machine.
Now, this is just the surface of what your own Crystal River can be. If you want to go deeper, check out the team's website, but if you do happen to proceed in building your own mobile dream, you may need to head down to Australia to do so. If you do, bring some extra cash because some dreams aren't cheap.
The trailer before you is known as the Crystal River travel trailer from none other than Lotus Caravans, an Australian team that's been going strong for 17 years now. Considering how cut-throat this industry can be, there's got to be something they're doing right. Well, the Crystal River is one way to find out.
Just to kick things off, Lotus doesn't list a base price on their website, but dealerships are offering 2021 models upwards of 140,000 AUD or more, which equates to roughly 98,100 USD (at current exchange rates). That's within the price range of trailers like Airstream, Knaus, and Winnebago, but a tad different from those brands, to say the least.
I mentioned that Lotus is an Australian brand and that alone should give you some insight as to how Crystal River will perform on your off-grid adventures. For example, the chassis for this sucker is set upon a truss chassis built by G&S Chassis, an off-road chassis builder with a history dating back to 1975.
The exterior has seen its fair share of work too. After all, Australia is one unforgiving landscape. Checker-plate armor, marine-grade composite panels, and plenty of storage bays make up the exterior. Stone guards, mud flaps, tinted windows, and an entertainment pack, are also standard. Not to mention awnings. While there's no mention of any insulation, you can ensure the interior is suitable for living outdoors.
As for the interior, when I first laid eyes upon it, I started to understand why these trailers have such a high asking price. Luckily for us, only one floorplan is available, so following along should be easy enough.
One system Lotus took great care in covering is electrical. A Redarc battery management system controls a 50-amp solar charger, 200-amp-hour Enerdrive power, 2,600-watt inverter, and 510 watts of solar power is right there from the start. Countless LED lights, external power points, and USB ports are found too.
plenty of overhead storage is there to store your goods.
As for the bedroom and bathroom of this towable, just have a look in the gallery to get a taste of how some Aussie Landers do off-grid life. A separate shower cubicle, ceramic toilet, and vanity look like they belong on a yacht. For water needs, two 95-liter (25.1-gallon) tanks supply endless on-demand hot water. For sleeping, the bedroom features a large walk-around bed with storage underneath and overhead, closets, and even room for nightstands.
If you happen to get bored while roaming around the great outdoors, Lotus made sure to have you covered with a Fusion Apollo 770 sound system that includes speakers in the bedroom and lounge, sound panel, and connectivity to just about anything on the market. Two Samsung TVs are also included to keep you busy. Or you can just do some chores and prepare a load of clothes for your washing machine.
Now, this is just the surface of what your own Crystal River can be. If you want to go deeper, check out the team's website, but if you do happen to proceed in building your own mobile dream, you may need to head down to Australia to do so. If you do, bring some extra cash because some dreams aren't cheap.