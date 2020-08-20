autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
When’s the last time you took a bit of time off from society? Can't even remember, can you? Then the time has come for you to look into purchasing one of these trailers from Safari Condo. to be more specific, the Alto 1723 R Series.

Modular Camping Trailer Built on Aircraft Design Weighs Less than a Ton

20 Aug 2020, 8:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723Alto R 1723
Just so you know what you’ll be working with, keep in mind that Safari Condo builds their works with aircraft-inspired design. It's these building techniques that lead the Alto to the top of its class in terms of aerodynamics, durability, and light weighting.

To start off, the floor and frame is made of aluminum that is weld free. But when we mention weld-free, people start to think that structural integrity is weaker. Not the case with aluminum. During aluminum welding, the weld itself retains hydrogen molecules thus weakening the overall material.

The trailer construction is also one that is focused on green resource principles. Materials selected for construction are for the most part recyclable. To give it even more of a green effect, the aircraft techniques were used once again in order to offer the lowest drag coefficient possible. A massive 75% lower than traditional trailers.

Roofs and walls are composed using some of the newest light weighting techniques around. Set up in three layers each, a plastic honey-comb structure is sandwiched between two aluminum sheets to offer as much durability possible while, once again focusing on low weight. With this type of technique, Safari Condo is able to offer us a trailer that can even be towed by a Camry.

The exterior aluminum skin is all composed from a single sheet of aluminum, with no exterior joints. Please note that the Alto series is built exclusively from water resistant materials such as aluminum, plastics, Formica, Alufiber, and glass. The reason in doing so is to create a shell that is resistant to the elements and offers as long a life as possible.

At the beginning of this piece, you may have noticed and R in the Alto model name. That R stands for retractable. What is? The roof. While the roof is closed, the trailer has an interior height of 82in. (2.08m m) This however is enough for several amenities and appliances.

Let's start off with the bedding offered. Inside we find a 60 x 76-inch (152 x 193cm) king bed and a single coming in at 36 x 81 inch (91x 205cm). The company advertises that three to four guests can be accommodated, albeit a little light.

The dining area is the next largest space in the 1723. This space is still functional even when bedding is exposed, and the table can be moved throughout the space to offer seating for three guests or five. To assist your meal making process, we find a two-burner stovetop and a sink. A fridge is also there with cabinets and sliding shelves that will gladly let you put your goods inside.

Already space show just about be finished. Nope! The 1723 is equipped with not one, but two showers, an internal and external one. To feed your washing needs, we find a 60L freshwater tank, a 60-liter grey-water tank, and a 46l wastewater tank.

Smoke detectors, propane and CO detectors, a roof storage cabinet, auxiliary battery, LED lighting, two 120V outlets, electric brakes...Shall I continue? There's even an option for flexible solar panels to be mounted on the roof.

With all these amenities and perks, the 1723 comes in with feather weight of 1858 lbs (843 kg) and a price starting at near $31,000 (26,000 Euro).

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
Safari Condo Alto R 1723 travel trailer aluminum green lightweight
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day