Volvo Becomes Even More Chinese, to Sell Lynk & Co as Well

A few steps short of a full merger. This is how the latest development involving Swedish carmaker Volvo and Chinese company Geely, announced earlier this week, can be described. 1 photo



The two companies are linked together far more than when it comes to corporate structure, and have been working together on a number of project. This interdependency is about to grow even stronger according to this latest development.



The two said earlier this week they have agreed on “a wide-ranging collaboration” that covers everything from powertrain production to aftersales, but keeps the two entities independent still.



The most important move is the combination of existing powertrain operations into a single, new company. It is expected to become operational later this year, and will be tasked with making internal combustion engines, transmissions, and dual-motor hybrid systems for



Then, future electric powertrains will make their way into differently-branded cars that share the same electric vehicle architecture. Then comes joint work on autonomous systems, and joint procurement of needed parts and services.



Separately, one of Geely’s brainchildren,



"Having evaluated different options to realize value, we concluded jointly that a collaboration model between two standalone companies is the best way to secure continued growth and at the same time achieve technological synergies in many areas. We welcome the opportunity of further and deeper collaboration with Geely Auto," said in a statement earlier this week Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars.

