Volvo Announces OTA Update for XC40 Recharge, Android Getting Some Love Too

Earlier this week, Polestar unveiled over the air (OTA) software updates for its cars, and now parent company Volvo makes a similar announcement for the XC40 Recharge electric vehicle.
Needless to say, OTA updates come with the major benefit of no longer being forced to pay a visit to the dealership to get the latest pack of improvements. Volvo promises that more and more updates will be shipped to the XC40 Recharge in order to polish the experience on several fronts.
“The benefits of over-the-air updates are obvious,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “Yesterday you still had to drive to the workshop in order to get the latest updates to your car. Today you simply click OK and your electric Volvo takes care of the rest. It couldn’t be easier.”
The first update shipped remotely to the XC40 Recharge is now live, and it contains several important improvements, including for the Android Automotive operating system. Android Automotive is Google’s big bet in the car industry, bringing certain applications and services like Google Maps pre-loaded on the car, obviously with features that are optimized for each vehicle, including exclusive range data and charging station info for EVs.
Volvo says it has also updated the charging speed, though no specifics have been provided in this regard. Still, you should be able to recharge your battery a little bit faster now. In addition, an improved driving range is also powered by this software update, and refinements for Bluetooth connectivity and the 360-degree camera are also included.
The release notes of this new software update are similar to the one of the Polestar software update, so overall, you’re getting a handful of goodies supposed to improve the infotainment system as well as the EV capabilities.
To download the update, you should need to make sure you’re connected to the Internet and then accept the download and the installation from the head unit.
