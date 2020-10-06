The Rocket Foldable e-bike Comes With a 100-mile Range

Geely’s Open-Source SEA EV Architecture Has a Lot of Potential

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is China’s leading privately-owned automotive manufacturer that currently makes cars under their own Geely brand an also owns the Lotus, Lynk & Co, Proton, and Volvo brands. 6 photos



Geely relies on the Compact Modular Architecture for its current range of electric cars, like the



It was originally built for internal combustion cars, alongside Volvo’s Research and Development Department and makes the new SEA architecture the Chinese car manufacturer’s first dedicated EV platform.



The highly scalable, pure electric architecture can be fitted to a wide range of vehicles, from small, sub-compact cars to bigger, mid-sized sedans and compact SUVs. A larger version for Light Commercial Vehicles will also be developed.







Geely also reported that the architecture will use Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd.'s new battery system, which has a marketed lifespan of 2 million kilometers (1,24 miilion miles) and 16 years. Currently, most of the EV manufacturers use batteries that guaranteed to last about 160.000 kilometers (approx. 100,000 miles) and 8 years.



It uses the latest advancements in structural design, using high-strength aluminum for weight saving and increased chassis rigidity. This will bring better handling and aid the suspension systems that will be developed for this architecture.



SEA has been developed in the last three years with the help of R&D departments in China, Sweeden, the UK and Germany and we already have a firm idea of the range of models that will be based on this platform.



The first model in Geely’s portfolio to feature this architecture is the Lynk & Co Zero Concept that w BEV that will rival the Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y.







Volvo is also developing its first SEA based vehicle in the form of the XC20 model. A mini SUV set to fit bellow the XC40 and expand the Swedish carmaker’s product range.



Another potential use for the platform will be the development of an affordable electric vehicle, probably under the Proton name. European markets will be introduced to the cheapest electric vehicle, the Spring, built by Renault under the Dacia brand.



Being an open-source architecture will be invaluable for original equipment manufacturers who get a highly capable, modular architecture that they can build on an improve.



