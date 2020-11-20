Daimler Working on New ICE Engine for Hybrid Powertrains with Chinese Geely

Just two years have passed since Chinese company Geely purchased a close to 10 percent stake in German behemoth Daimler, on the heels of the Asians becoming major European players after buying Volvo. At the time, the move was seen as a somewhat aggressive one, and a number of Daimler executives expressed some concern. But all seems to go very well between the two now, considering the many developments of these last years.

1 photo