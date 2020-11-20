autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Chevrolet Month
Car reviews:
 

Daimler Working on New ICE Engine for Hybrid Powertrains with Chinese Geely

20 Nov 2020, 16:23 UTC ·
Home > News > Industry
Just two years have passed since Chinese company Geely purchased a close to 10 percent stake in German behemoth Daimler, on the heels of the Asians becoming major European players after buying Volvo. At the time, the move was seen as a somewhat aggressive one, and a number of Daimler executives expressed some concern. But all seems to go very well between the two now, considering the many developments of these last years.
1 photo
Since it became one of Daimler largest shareholders, Geely managed to get its hands on the production of the smart cars of the future, through a joint venture created earlier in 2020. The group also works with Daimler on a new premium ride-hailing service in China, and probably more tie-ups are in the making.

One of these developments was just announced on Friday, November 20. It calls for a “highly efficient powertrain systems for next-generation hybrid vehicle applications“ to be made for Daimler’s main brand, Mercedes-Benz, and Geely’s star Volvo. 

More to the point, the two companies are to create a new gasoline powerplant developed for hybrid cars. The vehicles using the new engine will be made both in Europe and in China, and “could be utilized by Mercedes-Benz AG.”

“Our goal continues to be CO2-neutrality. By 2039, our ambition is a completely carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet,” said in a statement Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

“We are looking forward to the future; when, together with Volvo’s ICE unit and Geely, we will further extend our synergies in the field of highly efficient drivetrain systems in China and the world. At Mercedes-Benz, the newly established unit Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems will spearhead the project and create cost efficiencies.”

Daimler did not say when it expects the new engine to be ready for rollout.
Daimler Geely Mercedes-Benz Hybrid ice
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day