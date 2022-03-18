Volvo 480 “GT” Looks Like Feisty Swedish Black Metal on Staggered JDM Wheels

Volvo’s first-ever front-wheel-drive car is now well on the way to celebrating its 40th anniversary. Before that happens, someone has thought about it joining a digital “Swedish Black Metal” club. So far so quirky good, right?
Some 36 years ago, in 1986, Volvo was starting production in Born, Netherlands, of a transverse-engine front-wheel-drive car with an eccentrical wedge shape. It qualified neither as a traditional liftback nor as a classic estate. But it did feature an odd four-seat, three-door arrangement.
Something that was later reborn as another attempt at compact shooting brake/hatchback innovation with the C30. But that one is another story of a retro-styled car that did not survive past a single generation. We are here to virtually discuss the never-before-seen Volvo 480 “GT” sporty compact car, instead.
Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time someone also showed some CGI love for Volvo's quirky and enticing 480. And that came right after the pixel master decided it was an incredible jungle out there. One that desperately needed a Sunburst Candy tiger-style wrap tucked on top of an unsuspecting Opel Manta 400.
And the rare, slammed widebody apparition then joined something right out of the 1980s: a digital Hair Metal Band. Now, we are starting to sense a pattern of infrequent models that are getting outrageous treatments to show they are still virtually around. After all, this Volvo 480 will probably also join a Swedish Black Metal CGI club of some sort.
Complete with the needed digital attitude to warrant its new “GT” appellation. The background introduces us to the mysterious atmosphere, the paintjob is decidedly something that will please the murdered-out crowd, and there is even a little JDM twist for this tiny, slammed widebody car. That would revolve around the staggered tire/aftermarket wheel combination, of course!
