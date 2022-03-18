R34 Nissan GT-R With Stagea Wagon Body Turns Ultimate JDM Soccer Mom Bagged Car

Little known outside of the JDM realm, Nissan’s Stagea (1996-2007) was a station wagon designed to compete with Subaru’s Legacy Touring. With a little help from the Nissan Skyline series, of course.
The model, exclusive to Japan’s Nissan Prince Store high-end dealerships, was deeply (mechanically) related to both Nissan’s Skyline and the Laurel models. And, curiously, that also meant it had unrestricted access to R33/R34 Skyline GT-R goodies.
Like an identical AWD system or all the engines of the iconic Nissan RB26 family, right down to the meager 2.0-liter single-cam inline-six with 129 horsepower and up to its mighty 2.6-liter twin-cam twin-turbocharged inline-six packing 276 horsepower. As such, it was a veritable sleeper wagon. If people were not careful to notice the 260RS model’s telltale signs...
However, the design was thoroughly independent and utterly quirky, irrespective of the first- or second-generation discussion. As such, a Nissan Stagea looking exactly like a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the front is not something you will see all too often. Nor is it something real, for that matter. Instead, it is all the figment of someone’s JDM-craving imagination.
Of course, it is Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media. Who is kicking the pedal to the metal with something that howls its JDM style right after we checked out the stunningly raw, slammed widebody 2023 Nissan Z he previously imagined.
Now he is back into a slightly vintage mood and performed a nose swap to make the Stagea station wagon more to his R34 GT-R liking. Frankly, with the result being a grocery getter that is widebody and “bagged all the way to the floor,” it does not look half bad at all.
Even better, this “ultimate JDM soccer mom car” might have a slim chance of turning into another cool case of rendering-to-reality. In the description, the pixel master gave a shout-out to a couple of his JDM friends that are also fabricators... And one of them already replied in the comments; positively!
