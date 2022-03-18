Ferrari-Engined Lancia Is Up for Grabs at Auction, Highest Bid Is Ridiculously Low

Lancia only built about 1,150 units of the Ferrari-engined Thema 8.32 V8, and many of them ended up in a scrap heap, instead of being appreciated for what they were. Well, an example has popped up for sale recently, and it is offered in a no reserve auction. It is a running vehicle, with matching numbers and documents.
What made it even more interesting is the fact that its estimated price is lower than 10,000 euros, and the highest bid for it is incredibly low, just 1,601 euros (ca. $1,756). If you need an extra reference for that, it is just a bit more than what the retail price is for a 13-inch MacBook Air laptop is, or an iPhone 13 Pro Max with an extended warranty added and some change on top.
Its condition does reflect the current highest bid, but it is a running example of a rare vehicle, and any 8.32 models in perfect condition will command significantly more money out of one's pocket. At least more than ten times the current highest bid of this example, to be specific.
So yes, if we are talking about a rare sedan with a Ferrari-built engine under its hood, the Lancia Thema 8.32 fits the bill just fine. In over three decades, you can be sure that their numbers have dwindled from what the Turin-based manufacturer built back in the day. In other words, a vehicle like this may be an investment if its condition is good enough in years to come, and if not too many people will have one.
Since only 1,150 units were made three decades ago, rarity is ensured unless you own it in Italy or in another country where these were popular. The example that is for sale at auction resides in France, and is described as "a very sound, complete, and original car." It may be the best Lancia with a V8 you could get at this kind of money.
It has not been restored, but was fully refurbished, which means changing the consumables and being sure everything works as expected.
The example in question comes with its original user's manual, as well as other manufacturer literature. The paint is original, and there are a few marks of rust here and there. So yes, it is not perfect, and it will require work and money to get it in a condition that will impress.
So far, six bidders have been interested in this vehicle, and its price has risen slowly. As of writing, there are ten days left until the auction closes, so you have a week to figure out if you can make room in your life for a 1989 Lancia Thema 8.32. If so, you know what to do next.
