Volkswagen Expected To Discontinue 4.0 TDI V8

Developed as a successor to the 4.2 TDI, the 4.0 TDI with eight cylinders, two turbochargers, electric compressor, and 48-volt electrical system is impressive by all accounts. In the Audi SQ7, maximum output stands at 435 PS (429 horsepower) while torque comes on strong at 1,000 rpm, offering no fewer than 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) up to 3,250 rpm. 12 photos TDI , de-tuned to 421 PS (416 horsepower) but cheaper than the luxurious SUV from the four-ringed automaker.



Volkswagen is currently testing the V8 in the Amarok too, but nothing much is known about the development of the mid-size pickup truck. Leveling up from the 3.0 TDI V6 would be overkill, and given the segment, eight cylinders doesn't sound like a business case for the German automaker’s commercial vehicles division.







The V10 TDI was sold in the United States too, and if you were wondering, the Touareg with this engine is much obliged to tow even a Boeing 747. In its ultimate form, the R50 5.0 V10 TDI developed 350 PS (345 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque at 2,000 rpm.



Although Volkswagen hasn't offered confirmation in regard to the 4.0 TDI V8, chances are this engine doesn't belong in a world where everyone is pushing onwards with the electric revolution. Even Volkswagen is working 24/7 on rolling out the MEB vehicle architecture while Audi and Porsche are developing the Premium Platform Electric. The group hopes to sell 150,000 electric vehicles in 2020, an ambitious target given Tesla's popularity.