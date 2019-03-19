autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Drunk Driver Calls The Cops on Drunk Driver, Gets Duly Arrested

19 Mar 2019, 10:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One drunk driver thought he could outsmart a fellow motorist, who happened to be just as drunk as he was, after they got involved in a minor collision on the M1 in Derbyshire, U.K. Turns out, he couldn’t.
10 photos
2020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 2082020 Peugeot 208
The collision between a Peugeot and a Fiat might have been minor, but tempers flared and the drivers got into a verbal spat. As these things tend to happen. After the minor bump, one of the drivers called the police. It wasn’t because he wanted to report the incident, but the other driver: he was drunk, the caller said.

And here’s where the story takes a turn for the hilarious. When cops came, they arrested both drivers because, yes, both were intoxicated, and as such, unfit to be operating a vehicle. So much for the caller’s plan to outsmart the other driver.

As per the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit’s official Twitter account: “M1 J25. You couldn’t make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow”

The legal limit is 35, just in case you’re wondering. This funny anecdote can serve as a lesson for all drivers who might think getting drunk at the wheel is a good idea. It’s not: not only can it get you in trouble with the law, but it’s also very dangerous and could have fatal consequences.

Right now, drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of vehicular death, despite constant efforts from the authorities to curb it. At the same time, it’s entirely preventable. This makes drunk driving not only very reckless and dangerous, but also downright stupid.

Don’t be that guy / gal.

DUI Fiat Peugeot arrest police alcohol UK
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
BENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Coupe CabrioBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll car models  
 
 