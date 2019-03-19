Drunk Driver Calls The Cops on Drunk Driver, Gets Duly Arrested

One drunk driver thought he could outsmart a fellow motorist, who happened to be just as drunk as he was, after they got involved in a minor collision on the M1 in Derbyshire, U.K. Turns out, he couldn’t.
The collision between a Peugeot and a Fiat might have been minor, but tempers flared and the drivers got into a verbal spat. As these things tend to happen. After the minor bump, one of the drivers called the police. It wasn’t because he wanted to report the incident, but the other driver: he was drunk, the caller said.
And here’s where the story takes a turn for the hilarious. When cops came, they arrested both drivers because, yes, both were intoxicated, and as such, unfit to be operating a vehicle. So much for the caller’s plan to outsmart the other driver.
As per the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit’s official Twitter account: “M1 J25. You couldn’t make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow”
The legal limit is 35, just in case you’re wondering. This funny anecdote can serve as a lesson for all drivers who might think getting drunk at the wheel is a good idea. It’s not: not only can it get you in trouble with the law, but it’s also very dangerous and could have fatal consequences.
Right now, drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of vehicular death, despite constant efforts from the authorities to curb it. At the same time, it’s entirely preventable. This makes drunk driving not only very reckless and dangerous, but also downright stupid.
Don’t be that guy / gal.
And here’s where the story takes a turn for the hilarious. When cops came, they arrested both drivers because, yes, both were intoxicated, and as such, unfit to be operating a vehicle. So much for the caller’s plan to outsmart the other driver.
As per the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit’s official Twitter account: “M1 J25. You couldn’t make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow”
The legal limit is 35, just in case you’re wondering. This funny anecdote can serve as a lesson for all drivers who might think getting drunk at the wheel is a good idea. It’s not: not only can it get you in trouble with the law, but it’s also very dangerous and could have fatal consequences.
Right now, drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of vehicular death, despite constant efforts from the authorities to curb it. At the same time, it’s entirely preventable. This makes drunk driving not only very reckless and dangerous, but also downright stupid.
Don’t be that guy / gal.
M1 J25. You couldn’t make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow pic.twitter.com/gerqz5iTuf— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) March 18, 2019