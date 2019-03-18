Drunk Driver Crashes, Flees, Returns to Recover His Bottle of Booze

File this under “as stupid as it gets:” not only did this Wisconsin man drink and drive, but he managed to run himself into a ditch and then he fled the scene of the accident. He returned some time later because he wanted to drink some more.

So yes, it’s likely that Robert isn’t the smartest pen in the box, or he operates completely outside the realm of common sense (and of the law). Luckily for him, no one was injured while he drove drunk or in the crash, or he would have added another, more serious charge to that long rap sheet of his. So, either the man was very stupid or he’s very cheap. Or he was too drunk to know that he could get booze elsewhere and didn’t necessarily have to try and drink from the bottle in his crashed car, in front of officers. You read that right.It happened in Fountain Prairie, Columbia County, Wisconsin. Police responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle in a ditch. The caller said that they had given the driver a ride home after he crashed, and that they noticed something “wasn’t right” with him,affiliate WKOW reports.And that’s where the story takes a turn for the hilarious.“A deputy arrived at the crash scene and found that the driver, 56-year-old Robert Koehler, had returned in another vehicle,” the report notes. “When told he would be arrested, Koehler tried to grab an open bottle of liquor from the vehicle and drink from it.”Naturally, he didn’t get to enjoy the drink because police took him into custody. This was his 8th DUI offense , but he was also charged with “bail jumping, operating with open intoxicants and failure to maintain control of his vehicle,” according to the same report.So yes, it’s likely that Robert isn’t the smartest pen in the box, or he operates completely outside the realm of common sense (and of the law). Luckily for him, no one was injured while he drove drunk or in the crash, or he would have added another, more serious charge to that long rap sheet of his.