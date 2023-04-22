Virtual Lamborghini Dune Buggies Seem Like the Monster Childs of Urus and Sterrato

Hot on the heels of the record financial and sales performance of 2022, Lamborghini will probably have an even better year in 2023 on account of its latest introductions like the limited-edition Huracan Sterrato, the new V12-powered plug-in hybrid Revuelto flagship, and the deliveries of Urus S and Urus Performante crossover super-SUVs.
Aside from the humongous MSRPs, there isn't much to despise regarding the dealings of the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian supercar and super-SUV manufacturer. The entry-level, V10-powered Huracan, which has been in continuous production for almost a decade, has been graced with countless variants (Coupe, Spyder, LP 580-2, Performante, EVO, STO, Tecnica) and numerous special editions, including the Polizia, Avio, Evo GT Celebration, and now also the adventurous Sterrato.
The latter is treading new ground into crossover-supercar territory alongside Porsche's special edition 911 Dakar. And does so without too many compromises as the LP 610-4 churns out 610 ps (602 hp), hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and sits higher from the ground than the average Huracan by 1.7 inches with ample benefits in the bespoke Rally model. Meanwhile, the fresh, all-new, first-ever plug-in hybrid V12-powered Revuelto flagship just learned Mandarin for its Chinese premiere at Auto Shanghai 2023.
And, as far as the new 657-horsepower Lambo Urus S and Urus Performante are concerned, we are sure that many aftermarket outlets are hard at work trying to be the first in the world to release a full widebody package for the new super-SUVs and slam them on some forged aftermarket wheels. Naturally, that means Lamborghini is attracting a lot of attention – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, as far as the latter is concerned, things are getting out of hand and into dune-splashing CGI mode.
At least that is what happened in the parallel digital universe inhabited by 'Thor,' the Swedish digital creator tucked under the coldstar.art label on social media, who thinks that Lamborghini could expand its high-performance scope into the dune buggy business with some concepts that look like the Huracan Sterrato and Urus S or Urus Performante had two- or four-door offspring. Well, it's not a bad idea, per se. We can easily imagine that some one-percenters would enjoy hitting the trails around their secluded off-road mansions in something that looks ready to attack Moab with twin-turbo V8 prowess.
The concepts are not exactly seamless, though, so chances are that everyone might find something they like – if they haven't started running amok crying their undying Lambo outrage from the very beginning, that is. But let's give these CGI visions a second chance to shine. There are hints this idea doesn't seem too unbelievable – remember that Lambo made the Huracan Sterrato upon seeing all the unofficial modifications of its V10-powered supercar into an all-terrain hero! Who says that intrepid minds won't take this for granted and set out on dune-bashing the heck out of the Urus, too?
