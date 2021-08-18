4 CGI Quiz: Can Anyone Please Spot the Five Cars Used for This Sports Car Mix?

Virtual Audi RS 5 Shooting Brake Poses Alongside Matching CGI Audi quattro Ancestor

High performance does not even begin to describe the package offered by the legendary Audi quattro. A satisfying driving performance, cool styling, great AWD traction, as well as reasonable pricing (for the era) were also part of the DNA. 11 photos



Now the virtual Audi RS 5 Avant makes a comeback, this time around sporting a menacing all-black paintjob. The only splashes of color arrive in the form of crimson brake calipers, as well as silver accents bestowed upon certain aerodynamic additions, the mirror caps, or part of the wheels. Of course, one cannot ignore the fact that Chow’s RS 5 Avant (



Instead, a menacingly matching Audi quattro has found its CGI way alongside the RS 5 to possibly make up a second entry into an Ingolstadt-based dream garage. By the way, if one could have both on the driveway, would you commit the sacrilege of engine-swapping the Ur-quattro's five-cylinder for the current RS 5 mill?



And before giving a definitive answer, remember the



Now, let’s shoot for total controversy. If the Audi quattro’s engine swap is a go, would you consider gifting the RS 5 with a





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarchow (@sugardesign_1) It is only natural that fans of Ingolstadt-made automobiles respectfully cherish the series and find unique ways to remind us of its legacy. Let us take pixel master Sugar Chow (aka sugardesign_1 on social media) for example, as he is already well versed in the Audi ways of thinking. After all, he’s also the author of a very sleek Audi RS 5 Avant rendering that portrayed the series as a decidedly sporty three-door Shooting Brake.Now the virtual Audi RS 5 Avant makes a comeback, this time around sporting a menacing all-black paintjob. The only splashes of color arrive in the form of crimson brake calipers, as well as silver accents bestowed upon certain aerodynamic additions, the mirror caps, or part of the wheels. Of course, one cannot ignore the fact that Chow’s RS 5 Avant ( Shooting Brake ) portrayal isn’t alone this time around.Instead, a menacingly matching Audi quattro has found its CGI way alongside the RS 5 to possibly make up a second entry into an Ingolstadt-based dream garage. By the way, if one could have both on the driveway, would you commit the sacrilege of engine-swapping the Ur-quattro's five-cylinder for the current RS 5 mill?And before giving a definitive answer, remember the RS 5 is currently packing a 2.9-liter TFSI V6 mill that’s capable of churning out 450 ps (444 hp) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of byte-your-tongue twisting torque. So, it’s perfectly capable of hitting up to 250 kph (155 mph) and the initial sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) will be done in a mere 3.9 seconds.Now, let’s shoot for total controversy. If the Audi quattro’s engine swap is a go, would you consider gifting the RS 5 with a hulking V8 as well? It’s all hypothetical, of course...