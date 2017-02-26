autoevolution

Audi S5 Tuned by ABT Packs 425 HP, Makes RS5 Wait Easier

 
Volkswagen Group specialist tuner ABT has cooked up a special car for this year's Geneva Motor Show. It's their version of the brand new Audi S5 Coupe and it packs a decent punch.
Remember when the C63 had a 6.2-liter V8 that couldn't be matched by any other version of the C-Class, tuned or not? Well, now pretty much every European car has at least one turbo, if it's power you're after, the sky is the limit.

Instead of waiting for Audi to develop the RS5 and charge you a ton of money for it, you could just buy the S5 Coupe that's already in production and have ABT tune it. The 3.0-liter turbo engine found under its hood can usually only pump out 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque using its twin-scroll turbocharger.

But ABT has managed to boost the output to a more impressive 425 PS and 550 Nm of torque. That's 71 PS and 50 Nm more than standard, if anybody is counting.

While the RS5 should match the 3.7 seconds to 100 km/h achieved by the TT RS, ABT's impressive S5 should be good enough for 4-second sprints under ideal conditions. We wonder what would happen in a drag race against the old RS5 or the E92 M3.

By comparison, the goodies offered by the German tuning company in the cosmetics department are discreet. 19 and 20-inch wheels in different colors and designs are available, along with lowered suspension.

This black car has been fitted with the new 20 inch ABT Sport GR wheel rim available in "matt black" or "glossy black". They are working on skirts, spoilers, and a new exhaust system right now, but this S5 look stock in those departments.

Have you bought a regular A5 instead of the S5? Based on what they've done with the A4 sedan and wagon, we can pretty much guarantee that the 2.0 TFSI model can be boosted to 330 PS and 440 Nm while the 3.0 TDI models are pushed to 250 or 330 PS, respectively.

"ABT vehicles are not only quality at the highest level, but also offer extensive possibilities for individualization. Only this way we can continue to exceed high expectations", Hans-Jürgen Abt sums up his team's particular capabilities.
