Audi RS 5 Avant Rendering Is the Shooting Brake We Don’t Deserve

Audi has a long history of performance wagons. The RS 2 Avant opened the floodgates in 1994, a five-seat estate manufactured by Porsche in Zuffenhausen. The sporty longroof has two successors for the 2021 model year in the guise of the six-pot RS 4 Avant and eight-pot RS 6 Avant.



As far as the United States market is concerned, the only exception to this trend is the



Imagined in dark gray and two shades of blue, the RS 5 Avant rendering can also be considered a shooting brake. The



Rated at 444 horsepower (450 PS) and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque between 1,900 and 5,000 revolutions per minute, the 2.9-liter TFSI shoots the RS 5 Coupe to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds, onto an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). This plant is turning every wheel thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive.



In normal driving scenarios, the power distribution between the front and rear axle is 40 and 60 percent. The center differential can redirect 70 percent toward the front or up to 85 percent toward the rear, and the optional sport diff actively distributes torque between the rear wheels for better handling.



On that note, would you like the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt to consider this independent design study for a one-off concept car of sorts?



