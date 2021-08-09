2022 Audi Concept Shanghai Spotted Again, Will Slot Between Q4 and Q7

Audi is working on yet another electric SUV, this time one that is reportedly based on the MEB platform, which it would share with the Volkswagen ID.6. Its name is yet to be revealed, but it reminds us of the Audi Concept Shanghai, a China-only electric SUV that was displayed just four months ago.
This time, our spy photographers managed to get a close look at the interior, as the prototype tested in Germany was parked and nobody was keeping prying eyes away from it. As you can observe, the multimedia unit comes with a generously sized screen that sits in the middle of the dash. The right edge of the dash also has an "e-tron" badge right under the passenger air vent.
Under the big infotainment screen, we can see a row of conventional buttons, and some of them are meant to be shortcuts for various screens of the interface menu. Under the row of buttons, we can observe the center console that hosts the start button and drive selector. Audi has placed a storage space under the said console, while the cup holders are placed between the seats, with one partially obstructed by the center armrest.
The dash has digital gauge clusters, which is not something new from Audi, while the steering wheel is inspired by the one on the A8 and e-tron, with its hexagonal shape. Audi has refrained from using cameras instead of side-view mirrors on this prototype, which is a feature that many customers do not end up purchasing.
At the time of the unveiling of the Audi Concept Shanghai, the German brand announced a range of up to 560 kilometers (347 miles) on a single charge. The length of the concept was 4.87 meters (191 inches), which means that it is sized similarly to the Audi e-tron electric SUV.
In the Audi range, the new model will be positioned between the Q4 and Q7, but it will be priced closer to the former than the latter. The Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV would be positioned closer to the Q7 when the price is concerned. The 2023 Audi Q6 e-tron will be built on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, which it will share with the Porsche Macan.
Under the big infotainment screen, we can see a row of conventional buttons, and some of them are meant to be shortcuts for various screens of the interface menu. Under the row of buttons, we can observe the center console that hosts the start button and drive selector. Audi has placed a storage space under the said console, while the cup holders are placed between the seats, with one partially obstructed by the center armrest.
The dash has digital gauge clusters, which is not something new from Audi, while the steering wheel is inspired by the one on the A8 and e-tron, with its hexagonal shape. Audi has refrained from using cameras instead of side-view mirrors on this prototype, which is a feature that many customers do not end up purchasing.
At the time of the unveiling of the Audi Concept Shanghai, the German brand announced a range of up to 560 kilometers (347 miles) on a single charge. The length of the concept was 4.87 meters (191 inches), which means that it is sized similarly to the Audi e-tron electric SUV.
In the Audi range, the new model will be positioned between the Q4 and Q7, but it will be priced closer to the former than the latter. The Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV would be positioned closer to the Q7 when the price is concerned. The 2023 Audi Q6 e-tron will be built on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, which it will share with the Porsche Macan.