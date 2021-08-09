2022 Audi Concept Shanghai Spotted Again, Will Slot Between Q4 and Q7

More on this:

1 Audi A6 Could Get Electric Version As Early As 2022, Q6 E-Tron to Follow

2 2023 Q6 E-Tron Spied as Audi’s New Alternative to the Tesla Model X

3 Audi Wants to Reverse-Engineer a Tesla Model X, Doesn't Know How to Charge It

4 Audi Q6 Electric SUV to Be Built in Belgium from 2018

5 Audi Reveals Future Investment Plans, Will Spend Three Billion Euros in 2016