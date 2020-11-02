Viper Red 1956 Chevrolet One-Fifty Has 2020-Built Engine, Going for $60K

Back in the days when it was first introduced, in 1953, the Chevrolet One-Fifty (also known as the 150) was envisioned as an economy model targeting fleet use. Little did Chevy know when it discontinued it just four years later the nameplate would grow into one of the most coveted platforms for certain car collectors.
Granted, the market for these vehicles, be it restored, customized or simply in barn find state, is not that big, but those who know what they’re looking for are at times willing to pay about the same as the price of a Corvette C8 for one.
Take the One-Fifty we have here. It’s a relatively recent build - the restoration of the body was completed in 2017 – sporting a sort of a brand new engine, meaning one whose assembly was only completed this year. We’re talking about a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 unit of Chevy make that, linked to a Richmond 5-speed manual transmission, develops somewhere in the 300 horsepower range.
The people behind this project wanted to make sure the car is a head-turner, thus they wrapped the entire body in Viper Red paint and fitted 17-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels on all four corners. There’s also a Jetbird hood up front for effect, and chrome all around to make the 150 look a tad more noble.
The interior has been revamped as well, and it now presents itself as a combination of red on the dashboard and tan leather all over the rest of the cabin. Modern amenities are also present, including an audio system that pairs a Kenwood CD player with four Pioneer speakers.
As said, for the right people this type of car is worth a small fortune. The dealer selling the 150 is asking $59,900 for it, or $539/month for ten years if you choose to pay it in installments and pony up a 20 percent down.
