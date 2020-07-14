Viper Red 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Packing 400 HP LS1 Is the Sweet Treat of the Day

If you’re in the market for a custom car, you probably know there are tons of them out there. You could go for the ones selling on eBay or Craigslist, but an investment in such a car is less risky if you choose one of the many dealers in this segment. But that is the more expensive route to take to you very own custom machine for a variety of reasons, including ones that have to do with multi-point inspections.
So, if you happen to be in the market for a new custom ride, you might want to check out the Camaro SS in the gallery above. It is being sold by a dealer specializing in such things, it went through all the proper checks, and most importantly, it looks and is specced amazingly.
The car has long left its stock condition, having been through a massive restoration process handled by East Coast Muscle Cars in Craley, Pennsylvania, a process that turned it into a pro-tourer.
Both the chassis and the suspension of the car have been “heavily upgraded” with Detroit Speed parts - mini tubs, subframe connectors, front-half, and more. On the chassis rests a Viper Red body with white rally stripes sporting panels “aligned to better-than-factory fit” and a power-operated roof.
The interior is as white as white gets, fitted with bucket seats Detroit Speed instrument panel, Auto Meter Pro-Comp Ultra-Lite telemetry and a CD player.
Under the hood of the red wonder the garage installed an LS1 small block tweaked by Race Krafters Machine of Lancaster, Pennsylvania into developing 400 horsepower. They are run through a 6-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch.
As said, this particular Camaro SS is available through a dealer. That, and the way in which it was made and preserved make the price of the car jump well over the $100k mark, all the way to $129,000.
