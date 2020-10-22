C8 Corvette With Lambo Doors Does Supercar Impression in Rapid Blue

Considering how many YouTubers and influencers have bought a C8 Corvette, we're honestly surprised that only a couple of people wanted the full fake supercar experience. We're not talking about some carbon bits or a fancy Italian engine, but of something as simple as car doors.
Now, the doors on the C8 are not what you'd call boring, having no visible handles and bestowed with a bold crease that leads to the air intakes. However, they don't open like the doors of a supercar. So you don't look like a billionaire... because you're probably not.
Without going too deep into discussions about dihedral, suicide, or butterfly mechanisms, we'll just say that Lamborghini is perhaps the European exotic company best known for "supercar doors." The ones on the Aventador go up, but the ones on the Huracan are normal. Ironically, a company called Vertical Doors Inc. offers "real" Lambo doors for the Huracan.
They also make a kit for the C8 Corvette, and recently highlighted two owners who had it installed. You can check out both of them in the videos at the bottom of the story. Other than the Rapid Blue and Torch Red paint, there's nothing particularly interesting to look at.
As we've mentioned in previous stories, the Lambo door kit for the Corvette costs $2,900 which is about the same as they charge for any car. With installation, the price does go up to $4,300, but that's still only a fraction of what a C8 costs. And can you imagine being the only guy at the car meet with this system?
According to the official website, it's easy to install the kit yourself as long as "you are mechanically inclined and have basic tools." It fits onto the factory mounting points and can be reversed if ever you decide to sell your Corvette. This kind of mechanism has been around since the days of Pimp My Ride and is a great way to get attention.
Without going too deep into discussions about dihedral, suicide, or butterfly mechanisms, we'll just say that Lamborghini is perhaps the European exotic company best known for "supercar doors." The ones on the Aventador go up, but the ones on the Huracan are normal. Ironically, a company called Vertical Doors Inc. offers "real" Lambo doors for the Huracan.
They also make a kit for the C8 Corvette, and recently highlighted two owners who had it installed. You can check out both of them in the videos at the bottom of the story. Other than the Rapid Blue and Torch Red paint, there's nothing particularly interesting to look at.
As we've mentioned in previous stories, the Lambo door kit for the Corvette costs $2,900 which is about the same as they charge for any car. With installation, the price does go up to $4,300, but that's still only a fraction of what a C8 costs. And can you imagine being the only guy at the car meet with this system?
According to the official website, it's easy to install the kit yourself as long as "you are mechanically inclined and have basic tools." It fits onto the factory mounting points and can be reversed if ever you decide to sell your Corvette. This kind of mechanism has been around since the days of Pimp My Ride and is a great way to get attention.