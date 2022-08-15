Video: Ford Mustang Identifies as an Off-Roader, Immediately Takes Action

Did you miss watching Ford Mustangs doing Mustang-y stuff? Well, here is another video that shows the muscle car in a very cringey situation.
Apparently filmed just outside Dayton, Ohio, at an undisclosed date, with the clip shared by lsx.videos just a few hours ago, and embedded at the bottom of the page, the driver of this Ford Mustang decided to abuse the right pedal while taking a left turn.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you remember that the Blue Oval’s muscle car is prone to crashing under similar circumstances. And that is exactly what this one did, as after some chaotic oversteer, it turned right all of a sudden, leaving the asphalt life behind it.
Probably embarrassed by the whole incident, the driver did not stop, but did a 180-degree turn on the grass, and by the looks of it, reentered the road, and drove off. Now, that latter part is pure assumption, as the short video ends just as the vehicle was about to do that.
We would have recommended the person holding the wheel to pull over, and assess the damages, as we reckon the suspension, and maybe the brakes too, got a beating. Fortunately, the whole thing ended without anyone getting hurt, as there were no other cars, pedestrians, poles, and trees standing between this Mustang and its sudden urge to go green.
Now, if watching Mustangs do all sorts of crazy stuff is what gets your heart racing for whatever reason, then you may want to check out our dedicated category here. And while you are at it, you should watch another cringey video that shows a Mustang Shelby GT350R that had a close encounter of the third kind with a pole, subsequent to a failed drifting attempt, and a Florida man that drove another Mustang up a power pole.
Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you remember that the Blue Oval’s muscle car is prone to crashing under similar circumstances. And that is exactly what this one did, as after some chaotic oversteer, it turned right all of a sudden, leaving the asphalt life behind it.
Probably embarrassed by the whole incident, the driver did not stop, but did a 180-degree turn on the grass, and by the looks of it, reentered the road, and drove off. Now, that latter part is pure assumption, as the short video ends just as the vehicle was about to do that.
We would have recommended the person holding the wheel to pull over, and assess the damages, as we reckon the suspension, and maybe the brakes too, got a beating. Fortunately, the whole thing ended without anyone getting hurt, as there were no other cars, pedestrians, poles, and trees standing between this Mustang and its sudden urge to go green.
Now, if watching Mustangs do all sorts of crazy stuff is what gets your heart racing for whatever reason, then you may want to check out our dedicated category here. And while you are at it, you should watch another cringey video that shows a Mustang Shelby GT350R that had a close encounter of the third kind with a pole, subsequent to a failed drifting attempt, and a Florida man that drove another Mustang up a power pole.