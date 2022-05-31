Florida Man Has One Too Many Drinks, Drives Mustang up Power Pole, Says "Yeah, It Sucks"

Ah, yes, the old combination of drinking and driving, only this one also involved a Ford Mustang, and we all know that the Blue Oval’s muscle car has the tendency to go wild at a medium push of the fun pedal.
Recorded in Tallahassee, Florida, on May 14, the accident left the Ford Mustang sitting in an unnatural position, after it went up a power pole. As none of the wheels were actually touching the ground by the time it came to a full stop, the driver was forced to exit the car and seek help.
A video of the aftermath was shared on social media by the Tallahassee Police Department, showing the muscle car hugging the power pole. The clip also includes a comment from the man responsible for the crash, who is said to have been driving under the influence. “Was out with my friends at the Rez, went up the curb, and wound up there,” he said. “Yeah, it sucks.”
On a more positive note, everyone involved in this accident walked away uninjured. The driver, however, was arrested for driving under the influence. As for his ride, well, it’s going to need some TLC in order to return to its original condition.
“While we are thankful that everyone involved in this weekend’s incidents walked away unscathed, it is never okay to drive under the influence. Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own),” Tally PD wrote on social media. “Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”
If Ford Mustangs crashing get your heart racing for whatever reason, we have an entire category dedicated to them, so you may want to click this link after watching the video embedded down below.
A video of the aftermath was shared on social media by the Tallahassee Police Department, showing the muscle car hugging the power pole. The clip also includes a comment from the man responsible for the crash, who is said to have been driving under the influence. “Was out with my friends at the Rez, went up the curb, and wound up there,” he said. “Yeah, it sucks.”
On a more positive note, everyone involved in this accident walked away uninjured. The driver, however, was arrested for driving under the influence. As for his ride, well, it’s going to need some TLC in order to return to its original condition.
“While we are thankful that everyone involved in this weekend’s incidents walked away unscathed, it is never okay to drive under the influence. Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own),” Tally PD wrote on social media. “Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”
If Ford Mustangs crashing get your heart racing for whatever reason, we have an entire category dedicated to them, so you may want to click this link after watching the video embedded down below.