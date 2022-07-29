U.S.-Flagged Admiral Yacht Smashed by Turkish Coast Guard After Wild Chase

A smaller and older-generation Admiral yacht, sailing under the U.S. flag, has received considerable damage after a wild chase through Turkish territorial waters. The chase ended before it entered Greek waters.
Turkish media outlet Milliyet (hat tip to Superyacht Times) reports that the Turkish Coast Guard tried to stop the yacht after receiving a report that it was possibly being used to transport drugs. The four people onboard did not heed the summons, which led to the chase.
It ended badly for the yacht in question, which was sailing under the U.S. flag. In order to prevent it from reaching Greek territorial waters, where it seemed to be heading, the Coast Guard opened fire on it. They were eventually able to stop it by ramming into its side, and it was then towed into port.
The yacht is now in custody in Yalikavak, near the port of Bodrum in the Mugla Province, and all four people onboard were arrested. According to the media outlet, the vessel is – or was, better said – a 27-meter (88.5-foot) Admiral build apparently named Belgor. There is no data tracking available for it, which would make sense if it was really used for criminal activities.
Admiral Yachts is the flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group and one of the most prestigious shipyards in the industry. Beside large-scale, spectacular vessels, it also does smaller production series models, like the one that’s just been destroyed in Turkey, the Admiral 27, named this way due to its size. It’s actually an older-gen model, so units are comparatively cheap on the second-hand market. For instance, a ‘90s Admiral 27 can be bought in decent condition for as little as $300,000.
An investigation into the incident is now underway. Photos snapped by residents (of the four people on the boat, only one had a phone) show that Belgor took considerable damage, but is probably not irreparable.
