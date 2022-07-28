Heesen's 180-Foot Project Gemini Yacht Hits the Water as Reliance

A new yacht emerged from its shed at Heesen's Oss facility. The Dutch shipyard announced the launch of the 180-foot (55-meter) luxury yacht Reliance. Formerly known as Project Gemini, the vessel is expected to head to its new owners later this year.
The owners, who were introduced through Arcon Yachts Monaco, were actively involved in the designing process of the yacht. Heesen's engineering team put a lot of effort into adding certain elements that allowed the owners to tailor the vessel to their preferences. The modifications include large windows in the transom door that let natural light fill the beach club and an opening window in the master suite, along with a new design for the bathroom.
They also wanted to have a yacht with a sharp profile and a strong character. So Reliance's exterior, created by Omega Architects, features a shark grey hull that complements the "shark tooth" in the overhang of the superstructure, which makes the vessel stand out.
Throughout the whole yacht, passengers will notice extensive glazed surfaces and large windows that let natural light fill the interiors. They also allow them to enjoy the stunning ocean views, especially from the main saloon and full beam sky lounge, where floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to outside dining and relaxing areas.
Reliance marks the first collaboration between the Dutch shipyard and the renowned Luca Dini. The Italian designer worked closely with the owners to create a sophisticated interior with warm colors and organic elements.
The same elegant feel was recreated in the six spacious staterooms reserved for twelve guests. The owners' master suite is located on the main deck forward, and it offers a total of 82 sq meters (883 sq ft) of living space.
Van Oossanen's cutting-edge naval architecture makes use of the innovative Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHD) to ensure excellent performance. The 180-footer takes its power from two MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines that allow it to navigate across the water at top speeds of 15.5 knots (18 mph/ 29 kph). At the cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph), Reliance can cover 5,178-mile (8,334-km) distances.
The yacht is expected to be handed to its new owners in the Fall and then join the exclusive charter fleet of Arcon Yachts.
