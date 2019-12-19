Marc Anthony’s $7 Million Yacht Andiamo Catches Fire, Capsizes in Miami

Today is a bad day to be Marc Anthony, the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time and Grammy-winning musician with somewhat of a decent career in film as well.
His 120-foot yacht, Andiamo, caught fire at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami and capsized a couple of hours later, as fire crews were struggling to contain the blaze. It took 45 firemen and over 2 hours of work (with some assistance from crew on board) to put out the fire.
Sadly, the vessel could not be saved. Amid efforts from all parties, it capsized to one side and seems to be a total loss. TMZ estimates that Andiamo was worth about $7 million. An even more infuriating coincidence is the fact that Anthony had listed it for sale earlier this year, but failed to secure a buyer.
The City of Miami Fire Rescue confirms the incident but does not disclose the identity of the owner. TMZ, however, confirms Andiamo belonged to the Latino singer.
“Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged,” Fire Rescue says in a post on social media.
As of the time of writing, authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. Reports online claim that, while Anthony was no on board when the fire started, several crew were. They aided with the rescue efforts and, as noted above, luckily no one came to harm.
“It’s still a very active scene right now. Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well,” Miami Fire Rescue Cpt. Ignatius Carroll tells WSVN.
In the past, Anthony had posted photos to his social media while hosting parties on the yacht for his famous friends, including DJ Khaled. At 120 feet long and with 5 cabins that could sleep 12 people, it was ideal for intimate parties.
Amenities included a jacuzzi and a BBQ, plush interiors, satellite TV and WiFi, and docking stations for multiple water toys.
Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq— Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019
More video from Watson Isl.— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019
where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO