Sealander Is a Tiny Caravan That Floats

Sealander is the little engine that could: it’s a tiny but still very comfortable caravan that can double as a boat, if need be. This way, it appeals to adventurers who don’t want the adventure to end when the road does.
Designed by Daniel Straub, Sealander has been around since 2014 but it received considerable improvements this year. It’s able to sail on water without being too bulky or heavy as to require an additional trailer driver’s license. However, the best part about this German-made caravan is that it doesn’t sacrifice comfort for seaworthiness.

That said, don’t expect it to be as luxurious or as spacious as a yacht. The Sealander is tiny and lightweight, but it also boasts about being very robust and reliable. It fits a table for 6 adults, and can sleep 2 quite comfortably when the sofas are folded out to make a bed.

Fitted with double-tinted panoramic glass and a roll-out roof, it allows plenty of natural light, while offering you the chance to take in the vistas on water. The makers tested it out on the Baltic Sea, but considering that the extra engine can only reach a top speed of about 5 miles per hour, it’s ideal for lakes or calm rivers.

The Sealander is made of fiberglass reinforced plastic connected with a monocoque or outer shell, and sealed with a layer of gel coating. It has a Torqeedo electric outboard engine attached, which you simply lower into the water after the caravan, and you’re set to go.

Pricing starts at $22,000, and the customization options are varied. Depending on what you plan on using the 2-people caravan for, you can outfit it with a stove, sink and shower, high-performance audio system, a sizable fridge or freshwater toilet.

The Sealander can be towed by virtually any car because it’s light, and you don’t need any extra accessories for it. For the makers, the goal was to take you from land to water and back to solid ground again, so that you don’t miss a single moment of your adventure.

