Unofficial Alfa Stelvio Redesign Ditches “Bird's Beak” Look, Now It's Frowned

Interestingly, while Alfa Romeo only has two models on sale currently, another one is ready to join the Italian party, and rarely graces us with too many updates, people still love the Italian automaker and want it improved. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Most recently, Alfa Romeo introduced the world to its Giulia and Stelvio ‘Estrema’ specifications that bridge the gap to the high-performance Quadrifoglio versions – but that was back in March. A little earlier, in February, they even gave us Tonale – their first all-new model since the introduction of the aforementioned compact executive sedan and crossover SUV.
Still, that does not mean Alfa is deprived of its legions of fans even if some of them love the real-world setting while others dwell across the virtual automotive realm. One member of the latter bunch is also Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, who again decided to plaster a Tonale front end all over an Alfa Romeo place.
This time around it was not a green or crimson Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA with a fresh face but rather a red Stelvio undergoing the same transformational procedure… yet again. Only now the pixel master has decided to make do without the dark body accents, massive wheels, or the lowered stance and only kept the aggressively new, Tonale-inspired face. Still, do not hurry and discard this as yet another Tonale face-swap because we really need this in our Alfa Romeo life, at least according to the popular opinion of the channel’s fans.
Some even think this slightly frowned look is a huge improvement over the original that just seems like it has a “bird’s beak.” Plus, the Stelvio is growing rather long in the tooth as it was released back in 2016 and only underwent a subtle facelift back in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Now, seriously, since everyone loves the Tonale styling, why not splash it onto its siblings as well – that way they might also feel a little fresh once again.
Still, that does not mean Alfa is deprived of its legions of fans even if some of them love the real-world setting while others dwell across the virtual automotive realm. One member of the latter bunch is also Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, who again decided to plaster a Tonale front end all over an Alfa Romeo place.
This time around it was not a green or crimson Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA with a fresh face but rather a red Stelvio undergoing the same transformational procedure… yet again. Only now the pixel master has decided to make do without the dark body accents, massive wheels, or the lowered stance and only kept the aggressively new, Tonale-inspired face. Still, do not hurry and discard this as yet another Tonale face-swap because we really need this in our Alfa Romeo life, at least according to the popular opinion of the channel’s fans.
Some even think this slightly frowned look is a huge improvement over the original that just seems like it has a “bird’s beak.” Plus, the Stelvio is growing rather long in the tooth as it was released back in 2016 and only underwent a subtle facelift back in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Now, seriously, since everyone loves the Tonale styling, why not splash it onto its siblings as well – that way they might also feel a little fresh once again.