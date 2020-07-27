Twitter Chatter Shows Ford Bronco Leads Jeep Wrangler 28 States to 22

By all intents and purposes, the big Bronco reveal earlier this month met and exceeded all expectations. Ford’s newcomer is shaping up to become one of the biggest names in its segment, and it’s not only us who write about it that believe so, but also the paying customers.
Usually when a new vehicle is revealed the Internet keeps talking about it days on end. With the Bronco, this seems to be taking a tad longer, as two weeks after the family was shown, there seems to be no slowing down of the online chatter.
And with online chatter come trends. It’s easy in our day and time to track what people are talking about online, so we were bound to get a map showing where the Bronco is most likely to beat its undeclared, yet obvious rival, the Jeep Wrangler.
And that’s exactly what an auto site that goes by the name Part Catalog decided to see: where is the Bronco leading, at least in terms of chatter, the Wrangler.
Using geotagged Twitter data collected over the past two weeks in the U.S. - that is over 240,000 tweets that contained certain phrases, including #builtwild, #fordbronco, #jeepwrangler, #jeeplife – the group found that if there was to be an election starring the two, the Bronco would certainly win more states.
Featured in blue on the map that is the main photo of this story, the Ford machine takes the bulk of the U.S., being favorite at least as far as Twitter mentions go in 28 states spread from east to west and north to south. The Jeep on the other hand is mostly favored up north, where our source says Wrangler fans took to social media “all looking to defend their brand (Jeep owners are definitely an active community within the auto world).”
If these social media trends will actually turn into real buying intentions remains to be seen. But what is certain is that the Bronco is here to stay, and it will likely have a big impact on the industry.
And with online chatter come trends. It’s easy in our day and time to track what people are talking about online, so we were bound to get a map showing where the Bronco is most likely to beat its undeclared, yet obvious rival, the Jeep Wrangler.
And that’s exactly what an auto site that goes by the name Part Catalog decided to see: where is the Bronco leading, at least in terms of chatter, the Wrangler.
Using geotagged Twitter data collected over the past two weeks in the U.S. - that is over 240,000 tweets that contained certain phrases, including #builtwild, #fordbronco, #jeepwrangler, #jeeplife – the group found that if there was to be an election starring the two, the Bronco would certainly win more states.
Featured in blue on the map that is the main photo of this story, the Ford machine takes the bulk of the U.S., being favorite at least as far as Twitter mentions go in 28 states spread from east to west and north to south. The Jeep on the other hand is mostly favored up north, where our source says Wrangler fans took to social media “all looking to defend their brand (Jeep owners are definitely an active community within the auto world).”
If these social media trends will actually turn into real buying intentions remains to be seen. But what is certain is that the Bronco is here to stay, and it will likely have a big impact on the industry.