Twin-Turbo Shelby GT350R Isn't Your Usual Ford Mustang, Lays Down 1,007 RWHP

Slotted between the GT-based Mach 1 and Shelby GT500, the GT350R is the more hung-ho sibling of the GT350. Introduced for the 2016 model year, the option package features a different suspension calibration, better aero, stickier tires, and carbon-fiber wheels.
A track-oriented land missile that's also eligible to wear a license plate, the GT350R is equipped with the no-compromise powerplant of its R-less brother. Both come with a slick manual sourced from Tremec. Similarly, the GT500 came only with a dual-clutch tranny supplied by… wait for it… Tremec.
Codenamed Predator, the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 sings the song of its people to the tune of 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. The GT350 series also packs 5.2 liters, but it's a naturally aspirated mill that revs a little higher due to a flat-plane crankshaft. It's an exotic-sounding lump, especially when you push you to 8,250 spinnies.
Many peeps purposely ignore that Ford – not General Motors – rolled out a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine first. Purposeful though it may be, the Corvette Z06 is a DCT-only affair, which takes a little bit away from the driving experience. On the other hand, the Z07-equipped Z06 is obviously faster on the racetrack.
There is, however, a problem with all things eight-generation Corvette. If General Motors doesn't like your face – proverbially speaking – it won't let you crack the engine control unit to properly tune the LT6 engine. Ford is exactly the opposite with all variants of the S550, including the Voodoo-engined GT350R.
As you can tell from the headline, the car starring in the clip below is anything but your usual 'Stang. Modified by Fathouse Performance with a twin-turbo system, the GT350R 1000R belts out a simply ludicrous 1,007.33 horsepower at the rear wheels.
Peak torque isn't for the faint of heart either at 713.55 pound-feet (967 Nm), with both figures made possible by E85 fuel. The stock engine control unit was yanked out in favor of a MoTeC M150, which costs around $3,000 at the very least. Advertised by Fathouse Performance with 980 rear-wheel ponies on E85 and 802 on 93 octane, the 1000R package is listed on the company's website with a 60 to 130 miles per hour (97 to 209 kilometers per hour) pull of 5.5 seconds.
Martinsville-based Fathouse Performance uses Xona Rotor turbochargers, which are manufactured with pride in the United States. Custom filters, titanium blankets, a race-spec catch can, stainless downpipes, ID1300x fuel injectors, a TiAL Q blow-off valve, TiAL MVS wastegates, and a Stainless Works 3.0-inch exhaust system also need to be mentioned. Highlights further include a triple-disc carbon clutch, a short-throw shifter with a billet shift knob, QA1 carbon-fiber driveshaft, as well as anti-wheel hop suspension.
If you own a GT350R, and you intend to take it to the next level, the good folks at Fathouse Performance have got you covered with tuning packages ranging from insane to properly mental. The list kicks off with the 800R supercharged and twin-turbo kits. At the other end of the spectrum, the most extreme option available is the 1400R twin turbo.
