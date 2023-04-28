2024 Ford Ranger for the US Market Will Reportedly Debut in May 2023

Previously a compact pickup, the Ford Ranger for North America was revived in 2018 for the 2019 model year on T6 underpinnings from the global variant. Still available to configure in SuperCab and SuperCrew flavors with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged lump, the mid-size truck is getting a serious redesign for 2024. Once again, it's closely to the global variant, which now features the T6.2 platform.
T6.2 is the Blue Oval's way of saying T6 with upgrades. Manufactured exclusively at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the sixth-generation Bronco introduced this platform back in 2020 for the 2021 model year. Shared with the Ranger-based Everest and Volkswagen Amarok, the box-section frame was designed from the outset for an off-road specification, namely the Raptor.
Previously not available stateside, the Ranger Raptor is coming to North America by the end of 2023. For the time being, we know for certain that Ford intends to start 2024 model year series production on August 7. With Chevrolet's all-new Colorado ZR2 Bison waiting to be revealed, the Ford Motor Company is eager to unveil the new Ranger for the US and Canadian markets as well.
From sources familiar with the automaker's inner workings, our friends at Ford Authority understand that May 2023 is when the T6.2-based Ranger will debut. As per the cited publication, the mid-size truck is expected to soldier on with the 2.3-liter turbo mentioned earlier.
It makes a lot of sense, and even more so if you remember that Ford's engineers worked their magic on the force-fed mill for the 2024 model year Mustang. Likely downtuned for this application, the 2.3er produces 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) in the pony car as long as you feed it the good stuff.
By comparison, the EcoBoost in the Ranger is certified on 87-octane regular unleaded with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) on deck. Power and torque aren't the be-all and end-all of mid-size pickups, but Ford needs to be careful about it because GM uses a 2.7-liter turbo in the Colorado and Canyon. The next-generation Tacoma is going turbo as well, and Toyota has further confirmed a hybrid-assisted powertrain.
Spied in the United States in both SuperCab and SuperCrew flavors, the 2024 model year Ranger won't have it easy in the first year of production because of the Colorado, Canyon, and Tacoma. As for the Ranger Raptor, don't expect Bronco Raptor-like 37" tires.
33s will have to suffice, namely 285/70 R17s at every corner. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 may also be downtuned from the Bronco Raptor's 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) on premium grade. By comparison, the Ranger Raptor makes 292 kW and 583 Nm in Australia, which means 392 hp and 430 lb-ft.
Considering that a Cactus Gray-painted Ranger Raptor was photographed on the production line in Wayne in January 2023, the May 2023 reveal for lesser variants of the brand-new Ranger seems all the more plausible.
