2024 Ford Ranger for the US Market Will Reportedly Debut in May 2023

Previously a compact pickup, the Ford Ranger for North America was revived in 2018 for the 2019 model year on T6 underpinnings from the global variant. Still available to configure in SuperCab and SuperCrew flavors with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged lump, the mid-size truck is getting a serious redesign for 2024. Once again, it's closely to the global variant, which now features the T6.2 platform.

179 photos Photo: Ford