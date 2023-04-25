Subtle Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition Seeks the Best of Both Worlds in Europe

The third generation Ford Escape cousin from across the Atlantic Ocean is getting some exclusive 'Graphite' design touches plus a bundle of high-tech joyousness to combine the best of both worlds in a limited series package.
The Blue Oval company is moving forward with its strategy across various regions. In America, for example, it has already killed off most of its passenger cars – save for the iconic 2024 Ford Mustang that is set to arrive across nationwide dealerships starting this summer after production commences on May 1. From then on, it will reach more than 100 international markets.
But before it hits the other Atlantic Ocean shores, Ford must diligently take care of other stuff. For example, they are preparing to drop the curtain on some of their most beloved nameplates sold on the Old Continent – the Fiesta subcompact and larger Focus sibling. And no successors are planned, not even of the electric variety. As such, logic dictates that the automaker needs to further prop its crossover and SUV (plus commercial truck and van) range to fulfill potential customer choices.
And for example, last month, they introduced the brisk Ford Puma ST Powershift with 168 horsepower and automatic transmission for the new 1.0-liter MHEV limit. That is a wonderful way of extracting more power from the award-winning pocket-sized three-cylinder engine, but now it is time to catch some slightly bigger fish. Naturally, we step up the ladder and arrive in the third-gen Ford Kuga realm – which is better known as the fourth iteration of the Ford Escape compact crossover SUV in the United States.
In Europe, though, the Kuga is now even more enticing after making great strides in the PHEV segment with help from an expansive Graphite Tech Edition that is available across the entire powertrain range, from the flagship PHEV (which is labeled as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe for the past couple of years) down to the Kuga Hybrid, EcoBlue diesel, and EcoBoost gasoline versions.
As the name suggests, the new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech special edition seeks to marry the best of both worlds – aka to combine "unique visual upgrades with latest-generation driver assistance technologies." More precisely, there is a new subtle and exclusive Grey Matter exterior hue mixed with Gloss Black 19-inch alloy wheels, plus the option to make it even darker with the Black Package.
There is also a standard Styling ST-Line Pack, which bundles a prominent rear spoiler, crimson brake calipers, plus alloy pedals and scuff plates for the cabin. Meanwhile, the optional Black Package adds black details on the roof, glossy exterior mirrors, front fascia vents, and the rear spoiler – but also a larger set of 20-inch alloy wheels. For the Tech part of the limited edition's equation, the special Kuga is bundled with the Driver Assistance Pack (front camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS, ISA, Active Park Assist, etc.) and the Technology Pack (full led headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam; head-up display) for free.
Already in production at Ford's factory in Valencia, Spain, the Kuga Graphite Tech Edition has been offered on order starting with the official introduction announcement, and the first customer deliveries are scheduled for June. However, there is a catch – the Blue Oval company has not announced exact pricing details just yet – and our search across some of the major online portals of the company from various EU markets has shown the configurator tools have not been updated at the time of writing.
