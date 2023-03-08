Brisk Ford Puma ST Powershift Takes 1.0 EcoBoost to the MHEV Limit, Finds 168 HP

As per the recent rumor mill’s report, the Blue Oval company’s European division has officially unveiled a fresh version of the subcompact crossover SUV – aka the new Ford Puma ST Powershift.
The second largest of the Detroit Three automakers has a history with the ‘Puma’ nameplate. As far as the Encyclopedia Britannica is concerned, the puma – sometimes also referred to as a mountain lion, cougar, or panther – is a mammal species of cats (Felidae family). And it is comparable in size to the jaguar, which, in turn, is the only other large cat in the Western Hemisphere. Naturally, that is not what the Blue Oval company was after.
Instead, it wanted to assume the likeness of the New World mammal with some of its car models – such as the 1997 to 2001 sport compact car – or with certain variants of its Duratorq diesel engine family. Today, though, the Ford Puma is a subcompact crossover SUV, aka the high-riding equivalent of the iconic Fiesta, and is only produced in Romania at the Ford Craiova plant for the European and Australasian regions.
Tucked in between the EcoSport and the Kuga (Escape), it makes use of 1.0-liter EcoBoost and 1.5-liter EcoBoost Dragon (for the Puma ST) or EcoBlue Panther diesel engines and can go as high as 197 hp with a six-speed manual gearbox in normal Puma ST configuration. Alas, if you do not want all that oomph but still like the full ST treatment, there is a new, more comfortable Powershift version coming to an Old Continent town near you, soon. As per the recent report, Ford just unveiled the new variant tucked in between the Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid 155 and the ‘classic’ Puma ST.
Called the Puma ST Powershift SUV, it brings the most powerful iteration of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder with mild hybrid assistance and 170 ps (168 hp) on tap. Plus, there is also a more comfortable seven-speed automatic transmission, a “sports technology-enhanced chassis,” along with “standard premium specification” and welcomes the addition of a new bespoke ST color dubbed ‘Azura Blue.’ Enhanced with 48-volt MHEV tech, the new variant also boasts 248 Nm (183 lb-ft) of torque, along with paddle-shift goodies for the dual-clutch gearbox.
Dubbed more versatile than ever, this new Puma ST can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.4 seconds but also return a fuel economy of 6.3 liters per 100 km, which is over 37 mpg. Design highlights are also present all around, to the tune of a dual-tone finish with a black roof, Magnetite look for the 19-inch alloy wheels, and lots of black touches around the body. Moving inside, standard perks include the Ford Performance seats wrapped in “premium Sensico synthetic leather-effect material,” a wireless charging pad, Quickclear heated windscreen, the FordPass Connect modem plus the company’s Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
