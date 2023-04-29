2024 Ford Maverick Production to Begin on October 16, Order Banks Opening on July 17

If you intend to buy a brand-new Maverick, tough luck because you can't order one due to limited production output and high demand. Alas, you can either pay a markup on a vehicle ordered for dealer stock or wait until July 17 for the 2024 model's order banks to open.
Citing sources familiar with the second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit, our friends at Ford Authority understand that 2024 production will begin on October 16. The cited publication further highlights that both dates are subject to change, especially in the event of supply chain-related issues.
Speaking of those, the 2023 model year Maverick is currently hampered by a few notable constraints. The list includes the load box bed liner, trifold bed cover, splash guards, and trailer tow hitch. The latest distribution news bulletin reveals that the final order due date for 2023 is September 23. The balance-out date is October 14, which makes Ford Authority's report convincing.
The Dearborn-based automaker intends to increase Hermosillo's production output by more than 80,000 vehicles in 2023 for both the Maverick and technically similar Bronco Sport. We can assume that it will be much easier to get one's hands on a 2024 model, but alas, Ford often tends to overpromise and underdeliver.
We don't know if there are big changes in store for the Maverick either, let alone for the body-on-frame Bronco's unibody sibling. The Maverick and Bronco Sport both feature Ford's extremely versatile C2 platform, from which the GE1 of the Mustang Mach-E is derived. The C2 made its debut in the fourth-generation Focus that was never sold in the US of A.
Produced exclusively in Mexico as opposed to Alabama for Hyundai's award-winning Santa Cruz, the nation's best-selling compact pickup is available with a 2.5L naturally-aspirated hybrid powertrain or a 2.0-liter turbo. Both cost the same money in the $22,595 XL and $24,855 XLT trim levels. Only the range-topping Lariat strikes a discordant note, with the hybrid priced at $28,355 and the turbo at $30,575, excluding the manufacturer's $1,585 destination freight charge.
The hybrid may be more efficient, but the turbo is a better-handling option as long as you specify all-wheel drive. Turbo all-wheel-drive trucks get independent rear suspension as opposed to a twist-beam setup, resulting in superior handling and better ride quality.
For the 2023 model year, the biggest change to the Maverick came in the form of an off-road package. The so-called Tremor uses a twin-clutch rear drive unit, namely the GKN-supplied rear axle of the Bronco Sport Badlands. Equipped with metal bash plates, front tow hooks, Ford Trail Control, and seven G.O.A.T. modes for the Terrain Management System, the Tremor features one more inch of ground clearance.
It's not cheap, though. Prices start at $31,665 for the XLT-based Tremor, whereas the Lariat-based Tremor will set you back a cool $35,165, including freight.
