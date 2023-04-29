This Ford Escort MK1 Camper Van Found Hiding in a Junkyard Is a Rare Pop-Top Gem

Many rare classic cars may be resting in private collections and museums nowadays, but some of them have yet to come out of long-term storage. And unfortunately enough, others are still rotting away in junkyards or derelict barns. The Ford Escort you see here is one of those cars.
Built in more than two million units over seven years, the first-generation Escort is anything but rare. Sure, it's a desirable oldtimer in 2023, but regular Escorts are still a common sight at classic car events in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, some versions are more difficult to locate and buy.
I'm talking about the higher-performance Mexico, RS 2000, and RS 1600, as well as historical track- and rally-spec examples that won races across Europe. But the Escort Mk1 you see here is not one of those beefed-up compacts or even a sporty variant. It may look like a mundane Escort Estate (station wagon), but it's a super rare Camper Van.
Based on the three-door Estate that Ford introduced in 1968, it's essentially a station wagon with a pop-top roof. And the reason they're rare and possibly unknown outside the United Kingdom is that Ford didn't actually build them. The hauler was put together by a company called C&W Conversions and was officially named the Nimbus. The Torrington-based firm reportedly started making them in 1972, only three years before the Escort Mk1 was discontinued.
While not as roomy as the other camper developed by C&W Conversions, the Ford Transit Nimrod, the Nimbus was surprisingly practical for two people. The narrowed second-row bench provided room for cupboards to the sides, while the Escort's trunk section was large enough to accommodate a small stove and a mini sink on the left and a relatively big cabinet on the right. The fully foldable seats transformed the car into a double bed when needed.
C&W Conversions went out of business in early February 1978, so the Nimbus was discontinued after less than six years on the market. There's no info on how many of these Escort camper vans were built, but the Nimbus is a very rare sight nowadays, regardless of condition. The example discovered by YouTube's "IMSTOKZE" in what appears to be an abandoned Ford junkyard has seen better days, but it's not too far gone.
Sure, the blue paint looks terrible upon close inspection, and the cabin is loaded with junk, but the camper is rust-free at first glance. If the underside is in a similar condition, this Nimbus definitely deserves a second chance at life.
But the camper is not the only exciting classic parked here. I also spotted a couple of regular first-gen Ford Escorts, Capri fastbacks, and a Triumph GT6. The yard is also home to a Sierra-based P100 pickup, yet another Ford you don't see very often nowadays. Check them all out in the video below.
