Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan With 1,050 HP Destroys the Field at Recent 1/4 Mile Event

This past weekend, a high number of supercars attended the Petrolhead Spring Event at Airport Twente, where people got the chance to witness a bunch of good old fashioned quarter mile battles, featuring all sorts of vehicles, from exotics to fast saloons and even fast SUVs.



Make no mistake, the Huracan is plenty quick even without any mods, and we’re pretty sure it would have won most of its duels anyway, apart from that first one against the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S. We’ve seen the Porsche destroy Lambos of all shapes and sizes, and the Huracan Performante is nowhere near powerful enough to hang with Porsche’s flagship supercar.



When stock, the Performante’s



With 1,050 hp at its disposal, the Lambo eventually managed to catch up to that 911 Turbo S, even though it didn’t get off to a great start (a lot of wheelspin). If you look close though, you’ll see the Huracan cross the finish line first, edging out Stuttgart’s finest.



As for the rest of the clip, it shows the likes of the BMW M4, Audi RS3 and some AMG -powered Mercs getting their behinds handed to them by the



