Army Lamborghini Huracan Performante Has Gold ADV.1 Wheels

While Ferrari is bombarding us with new supercars all day long, Lamborghini hasn't done anything to the Huracan in a while. Maybe they're a little busy selling SUVs. 6 photos



Speaking of unique, here's a military-themed Huracan Performante that looks fit to serve. It was recently put together y R1 Motorsport, a wheel specialist from California.



While the army green color blankets the car, your eyes might be first drawn to the wheels. You can call them rose gold, but since it's army-themed, we see this more as a nice brass medal for a decorated hero.



Chosen specifically for this project, the ADV10 Track Spec CS Series wheels have a polished finish, 3-piece construction and measure 9.5×20-inch up front and 12×21-inch at the back.



Is there a body kit here? Yes. The racing look for the road comes via the tuner Vorsteiner, which brings precisely cut carbon fiber armor. This includes the custom hood and more aero. Only the aero side blades over the front wheels cost about $11,000, but it's like we think it's worth it.



Of course, Lamborghini themselves played a big part in how juicy this car looks. Nobody can ignore the



ALA aerodynamic package with a unique wing and some other forged carbon accents.

Under the bronze-colored X-brace, we have the familiar 5.2-liter V10, rated at 630 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 newton-meters). It runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Performante coupe can hit 62mph (100 km/h) in just 2.9 seconds, 125 mph in 8.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h). Although the model starts from around $280,000 we believe this bad boy has another $100,000 in options or mods.